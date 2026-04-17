Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the US has made "no new requests" to help in Iran after Trump said he was "not happy with Australia".

US security ally Australia has said it is not involved in the Iran conflict but has an interest in the Strait of Hormuz reopening to fuel shipments.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Australia for not helping in the Iran war. "I'm not happy with Australia because they were not there when we asked them to be there," he told reporters in Washington Thursday. "They were not there, having to do with Hormuz," he said.

Albanese told reporters Trump had made it clear he has "got this" when it came to Iran.

"There's been no new requests at all," he said.

Australia is also in talks with France, Britain and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.

Canberra was asked by Washington last month to assist with the defence of Gulf states, and responded by sending an E7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft and missiles to protect the United Arab Emirates, Australian officials said.