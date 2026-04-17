Dubai: Lebanese civilians crossed the shattered remains of the Qasmiyeh bridge at sunrise Thursday, hours after Israeli strikes destroyed the crossing linking communities in southern Lebanon. A fragile ten-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel had just taken effect, prompting residents to return cautiously to their towns. Images from the scene showed people navigating twisted metal and broken concrete to reach the south.

Despite the truce, tension remains high as both sides monitor compliance. US President Donald Trump said Washington is working to arrange a first-ever meeting between Lebanese and Israeli leaders, aiming to build on the ceasefire momentum. For many civilians, the immediate priority is returning home safely and assessing damage after days of intense fighting. Aid agencies have warned that infrastructure damage could hamper relief efforts, while engineers assess whether temporary crossings can be established. Residents say the journey across the ruins underscores both resilience and the risks that persist.

Video: AFP