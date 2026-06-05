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Hezbollah rockets intercepted as Israel-Lebanon tensions persist

Diplomatic efforts continue as mediators seek a lasting end to the conflict

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Images captured over northern Israel show the country's air defence system intercepting rockets as hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah continue despite ongoing ceasefire efforts. The exchanges come as regional and international mediators work to secure a more durable end to the conflict.

In southern Lebanon, overnight strikes in the coastal city of Tyre reportedly resulted in casualties and damage, according to local authorities and emergency services. The developments follow recent discussions aimed at reinforcing a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has described the current agreement as a potential opportunity to achieve a lasting cessation of hostilities. However, continued exchanges of fire and differing positions on the terms of a broader settlement have complicated efforts to stabilize the situation.

The latest incidents highlight the fragile nature of the ceasefire, with tensions remaining high along the border as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a sustainable path toward peace and security.

Video: AFP

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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