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Israeli strikes and cross-border fire continue in Southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army said two soldiers sustained minor injuries in a separate drone strike

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai: Smoke was seen rising from southern Lebanon as tensions persisted along the Israel-Lebanon border despite diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing hostilities.

US President Donald Trump said a broader agreement involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an extension of a ceasefire with Iran could be reached within the coming week. He also stated that discussions had taken place with regional parties regarding efforts to reduce violence along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

On the ground, however, exchanges of fire continued. Lebanese state media reported that Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon killed eight people. Among the victims were a dentist, James Karam, and his two children after a strike hit a vehicle on the road between Marjayoun and Nabatiyeh.

The Lebanese army said two soldiers sustained minor injuries in a separate drone strike targeting a military vehicle near the city.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops operating near the southern village of Hadatha, close to the border. The Israeli military reported that warning sirens sounded in parts of northern Israel after a suspicious aerial object was detected. No injuries were reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said military operations in southern Lebanon would continue and warned that Israel would respond if attacks targeted its cities. Lebanese officials, meanwhile, said Hezbollah had accepted a US-backed ceasefire proposal aimed at easing tensions in the region.

Efforts by international mediators continue as both sides face growing pressure to prevent further escalation along the border.

 Video and inputs: AFP

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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