Dubai: Smoke was seen rising from southern Lebanon as tensions persisted along the Israel-Lebanon border despite diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing hostilities.

US President Donald Trump said a broader agreement involving the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an extension of a ceasefire with Iran could be reached within the coming week. He also stated that discussions had taken place with regional parties regarding efforts to reduce violence along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

On the ground, however, exchanges of fire continued. Lebanese state media reported that Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon killed eight people. Among the victims were a dentist, James Karam, and his two children after a strike hit a vehicle on the road between Marjayoun and Nabatiyeh.

The Lebanese army said two soldiers sustained minor injuries in a separate drone strike targeting a military vehicle near the city.