Lebanon, Israel agree conditional ceasefire after Washington talks amid wider US-Iran tensions

Conditional truce tests US diplomacy as Hezbollah’s next move remains uncertain
Highlights
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a phone call on Wednesday from US President Donald Trump.
During the call, the two sides discussed the latest updates in the Middle East in light of ongoing political and security developments, as well as regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting stability, according to Qatar News Agency.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that the US-Israel conflict with Tehran will conclude only "when it also ends in Lebanon."
Speaking in an interview with Arab media that was circulated by Iran's foreign ministry, Araghchi said Tehran's stance is consistent across both fronts: "We hold the same position regarding a ceasefire, and the same position regarding ending the war."
Tehran has insisted on multiple occasions that any ceasefire deal must cover Lebanon as well — a condition that has risked derailing Washington's negotiations with Iran.
Araghchi added that a genuine end to the war would also require Israeli forces to pull out of Lebanon, where Israel has been striking Iran-backed Hezbollah since early March, as reported by CNN.
The US House of Representatives has backed a resolution seeking to halt American military action in Iran -- a symbolic move that deals a political blow to President Donald Trump as efforts to find a deal with Tehran stagnate.
Weeks of complicated talks marked by sharp rhetoric and flare-ups of violence have not managed to reach a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is essential to oil supplies.
Washington and Tehran have sent divergent message in recent days, with Iran saying Wednesday "no tangible progress" was made, while Trump again voiced optimism by telling reporters at the White House "it could happen... over the weekend."
Lebanon and Israel have agreed to implement a ceasefire following extensive negotiations held in Washington, according to a joint statement issued by the United States late last night. The joint communique outlines that the ceasefire is strictly conditional upon the complete cessation of hostilities by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of all its elements from the region south of the Litani River.
The US House of Representatives approved a resolution late on Wednesday to restrict President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action in Iran, marking a rare bipartisan break and a fresh flashpoint in the escalating constitutional debate over executive war powers.
The measure passed 215–208, with four Republicans—Reps. Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson—joining all Democrats in support, underscoring growing unease within parts of the GOP over Trump’s handling of foreign policy and military escalation.
The resolution, introduced by New York Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reflects a broader Democratic effort to reassert congressional authority over military action. Similar war powers challenges have been repeatedly brought in both chambers in recent months, gradually attracting limited Republican backing.
“I am thrilled that we’ve had the opportunity to have some members from the Republican side stand up. I’m really thrilled and proud of my Democratic colleagues, because every Democrat, every single one voted for this,” Meeks told reporters after the vote.
The vote highlights an increasingly uneasy dynamic within the Republican-controlled Congress, where some lawmakers have shown willingness to break with Trump on procedural and constitutional grounds, even as party leadership continues to broadly support his agenda.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran are going "very well" and could yield results over the coming weekend.
"I hear the negotiation itself is going very well actually," Trump told reporters, adding of a potential deal: "It could happen... over the weekend."
Trump's assessment differed sharply from that of Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who said that lines of communication with the United States were still open, but "no tangible progress" had been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war.
Trump also said he wants to separate the US-Iran talks from those on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
CCTV footage from multiple angles captured a low-flying drone slamming into a passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, causing visible damage. This raises questions about the accuracy of Iranian denials that it targeted civilian infrastructure amid escalating regional conflict.
One widely circulated video shows the unmanned aerial vehicle, consistent in appearance with an Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drone, approaching Terminal 1 from the east before impacting the structure.
Additional angles from security cameras depict the drone in its terminal dive phase and the ensuing explosion and smoke, according to posts circulating on social media and analysed by open-source intelligence accounts.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied responsibility for striking the airport, instead attributing the damage to a malfunctioning US-made Patriot air defense missile that allegedly failed to intercept Iranian projectiles and fell onto the terminal.
President Donald Trump sought to underscore his close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, describing him as a "great partner" just days after revealing frustrations over Israel's military operations in Lebanon.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump downplayed reports of a rift between the two leaders and emphasized that their strategic partnership remains intact despite occasional disagreements over regional security issues.
“Bibi Netanyahu has been for me a great partner. For other people not so good, for me he’s been very good,” Trump said, using Netanyahu's longtime nickname.
The remarks came after Trump disclosed details of a recent phone call with the Israeli leader in which he expressed concern over continued military activity along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
Earlier this week, Trump said he had become increasingly uneasy as Israel pressed ahead with military operations while Washington was simultaneously pursuing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions with Iran.
“I wouldn’t say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon. You know, at some point I said, ‘Bibi, we got to stop this,’” Trump said during an interview on a New York Post podcast recorded Tuesday and released Wednesday.
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US Central Command on Wednesday rejected Iranian assertions that its forces targeted a US Navy destroyer in the Gulf of Oman, calling the claims false and affirming that American naval assets in the region remain fully operational.
"Iran is lying," CentCom stated in a post on X. "US military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded." The command accompanied the statement with a graphic labeled "Fact Check."
The denial follows Iranian claims amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. It comes one day after reports of an Iranian drone strike on Kuwait International Airport that killed at least one person and injured dozens, which allied countries condemned as aggression. US officials have linked such actions to broader Iranian retaliation in an ongoing conflict that escalated earlier in 2026.
The US and Iran have been engaged in direct and proxy hostilities since early 2026, including US-led strikes under Operation Epic Fury aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities, enforcement of a naval blockade in the Gulf, and Iranian responses involving missiles, drones, and attacks on shipping and regional targets.
Washington and Tehran are moving closer to a multi-phase interim agreement that begins with de-escalation and could eventually address Iran’s nuclear programme.
The talks focused on an unpublished draft memorandum outlining a framework implemented in four phases, each dependent on mutual compliance
The first phase focuses on stabilising a ceasefire, preventing further escalation, and avoiding the opening of new regional fronts, with Iran insisting on Lebanon be included in the arrangement.
The second phase is meant to address maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, including restoring full commercial shipping flows and easing restrictions on vessels and energy routes.
A fragile US-Iran ceasefire is facing one of its toughest tests yet, even as President Donald Trump insists diplomacy remains on track.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains intact despite a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks across the Gulf. He described ongoing negotiations with Iran as having gone “very well,” signaling optimism that months of tension could still yield a broader agreement.
The remarks came after Iran claimed responsibility for what it called “self-defence strikes” targeting US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as a vessel near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The attacks followed US military operations against Iranian targets near the waterway, underscoring how quickly the region could slide back into open conflict despite the ceasefire framework.
At least eight people were killed in separate Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said late on Wednesday, as per CNN. The BBC reported nine people were killed in the recent attacks.
Both news organisations reported that the dead included two paramedics whose ambulance was hit while responding to emergencies.
The ministry's Emergency Operations Center said an air strike on the town of Housh in the Tyre district killed six people. The victims included four Syrians and two Palestinians.
In a separate incident, an ambulance operated by the Al-Risala Scout Association was struck in the town of Shahour (also spelled as "Chehour"), the ministry said. Two paramedics were killed. A third was seriously wounded and underwent emergency surgery.
Lebanon's Health Ministry condemned the attack on the ambulance. It said the strike breached international humanitarian law, which protects medical personnel and emergency responders during armed conflict.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied responsibility on Wednesday for an attack on Kuwait's international airport that officials said left an Indian national dead and 63 people wounded.
"Our investigation and review into the Kuwait passenger terminal attack shows that the IRGC Air Force did not fire any shots at this target," said Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi, according to the IRGC's official Telegram channel.
He said that "the destruction of the Kuwait airport passenger terminal was caused by an error in the American Patriot systems, which landed on the terminal after failing to intercept Iranian missiles".
The Guards earlier said they had targeted a different location, "the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts helicopters" for the US.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that lines of communication with the United States were still open, but "no tangible progress" has been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war.
"Communications with the Americans have not been cut off, and messages have been exchanged regarding the need to stop aggression against Beirut, but no tangible progress has been made in the negotiation process," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as telling Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV.
"Returning to the negotiating table is conditional on ensuring the rights of the Iranian people, ending the war in Lebanon, and stopping tensions in the region."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any attack on Lebanese capital Beirut would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of the Middle East war, as Israel pressed its campaign against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
"Any attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and will lead to a full-scale resumption of the war," the Tasnim news agency quoted Araghchi as telling Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV. "Our armed forces are ready to strike Israel if it attacks Beirut."
Day 96: US: Iran's Kuwait attack was 'deliberate & calculated'
Day 95: Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'
Day 94: Kuwait intercepts missiles, drones; Iran halts US talks
Day 93: Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
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Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open