Lebanon, Israel agree conditional ceasefire after Washington talks amid wider US-Iran tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that the US-Israel conflict with Tehran will conclude only "when it also ends in Lebanon."

Speaking in an interview with Arab media that was circulated by Iran's foreign ministry, Araghchi said Tehran's stance is consistent across both fronts: "We hold the same position regarding a ceasefire, and the same position regarding ending the war."

Tehran has insisted on multiple occasions that any ceasefire deal must cover Lebanon as well — a condition that has risked derailing Washington's negotiations with Iran.

Araghchi added that a genuine end to the war would also require Israeli forces to pull out of Lebanon, where Israel has been striking Iran-backed Hezbollah since early March, as reported by CNN.