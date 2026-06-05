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US warns Americans, urges caution in Middle East amid Iran crisis

Americans advised to stay vigilant as regional unrest and threats escalate

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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US warns Americans, urges caution in Middle East amid Iran crisis
AFP

The US State Department has issued a security alert across the Middle East, warning of the "potential for hostilities" and urging American citizens to identify the nearest shelter immediately.

The alert comes as reports indicate Washington has given Iran an end-of-week ultimatum: reach a deal or face potential military action.

At the same time, multiple US Air Force assets are active in the region, with several C-17 Globemaster aircraft reportedly departing the Middle East for Europe.

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on the other hand, says its forces have been placed on full combat alert, with units ordered to stand ready for the immediate execution of commands.

Separately, US embassies in Jerusalem, Riyadh, Baghdad, and other regional capitals have advised Americans to remain vigilant, avoid demonstrations, monitor local developments, and prepare contingency plans amid growing security concerns.

Recent open-source intelligence and flight-tracking data show a sustained tactical repositioning, with over a dozen C-17A Globemaster III aircraft departing the Middle East and returning to European bases like Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

This airlift activity is part of a larger, fluid strategic buildup in the Middle East region, characterised by the so-called 'air bridge', asset repositioning and potential escalation.

The "air bridge" is a continuous tactical flight pattern involving dozens of flights ferrying troops, missile defence systems, and cargo.

Alongside heavy lifters like the C-17s, aerial tankers and fighter squadrons have been moved between the UK and Middle Eastern installations.

Escalation watch

While C-17s are standard for logistics, sudden large-scale departures without return payloads frequently spark analyst discussions about rapid strategic repositioning or readiness during periods of regional escalation.

Analysts monitor these movements to gauge whether a force is actively posturing for sudden deployment surges or preserving its core mobility fleet.

Because strategic mobility is the backbone of operational readiness, large-scale unrefueled or "empty" repositioning flights like these frequently spark intense defence-related discussions.

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