US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 29: What you need to know

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to fires near KEZAD after debris from intercepted missiles fell in the area, as the UAE remains on high alert amid ongoing regional tensions. Safety alerts have been issued nationwide, with officials urging residents to stay cautious, follow guidance and avoid handling debris while emergency teams manage the incidents. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:

Abu Dhabi responds to fires after missile debris falls

Abu Dhabi authorities are actively handling two separate fire incidents in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) area.

The fires were triggered by debris resulting from the successful interception of a ballistic missile by UAE air defenses.

UAE issues safety alerts after missile threat from Iran

Authorities issued a series of safety alerts early Thursday after UAE air defence systems responded to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker

Trump says US economy will take off like a 'rocket ship' after Iran war

The president made the comment when he was asked what he would like his legacy to be. He responded by saying that "it doesn't sound right for me to say this, but I'd love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker."

Out in public or driving? What to do if an alert sounds

Heard an emergency alert while shopping, driving, or out in public? Staying calm and acting quickly can make all the difference. In response to evolving regional developments, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC) has stepped up its nationwide awareness campaign, launching the second phase of its public guidance initiative to boost preparedness and reinforce community resilience.

UAE warns workers: Do not film incidents, handle debris

New guide highlights precautions, alerts, and responsible behaviour.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, has released the Safety and Awareness Guide for Workers. The guide covers key topics such as debris management, early warning systems, social responsibility, and rules around photography and publication.

Falling debris? Immediate actions to take for safety

The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC) is urging residents to stay alert and follow official guidance during periods of heightened sensitivity.

Its second phase of the “Our Community is Prepared” campaign focuses on public safety, delivering targeted awareness messages, enhancing coordination with authorities, and promoting reliance on verified information to reassure the public and maintain societal stability.

Iran attacks in UAE leave 11 dead, 169 wounded so far

On March 26, 2026, UAE air defences intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones launched from Iran.

Since the start of Iran's blatant aggression, the air defence systems have intercepted 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 drones.