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Iran attacks in UAE leave 11 dead and 169 wounded so far

Authorities report two casualties today and reaffirm readiness to defend national security

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Iran attacks in UAE leave 11 dead and 169 wounded so far

Dubai: On March 26, 2026, UAE air defences intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones launched from Iran.

Since the start of Iran's blatant aggression, the air defence systems have intercepted 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 drones.

Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed earlier today that two people — a Pakistani and an Indian national — were killed after debris from an Iranian ballistic missile, intercepted over Sweihan Street, caused casualties and property damage.

Earlier in the morning, officials said three others were injured and several vehicles were damaged. Authorities urged the public to rely only on verified sources and warned against sharing rumours or unconfirmed reports.

Since the start of the war, the attacks in the UAE have claimed the lives of two armed forces personnel on duty, as well as a Moroccan civilian contracted by the military. Eight civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities were also killed.

A total of 169 people were injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe, including UAE nationals and residents from several countries.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to counter any threats, stressing its commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.

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Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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