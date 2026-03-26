Abu Dhabi debris incident: Pakistani and Indian nationals confirmed dead

The incident left two dead, three injured, and several vehicles damaged
Abu Dhabi authorities have confirmed the deaths of two individuals—a Pakistani and an Indian national—after falling debris from a successfully intercepted ballistic missile on Sweihan Street caused casualties and property damage.
Earlier in the morning, officials reported that three others were injured and several vehicles were damaged. Emergency services were promptly on the scene.
Officials urged the public to rely solely on verified sources and avoid spreading rumours or unconfirmed information.
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Today morning, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defences successfully intercepted incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. Authorities added that the situation remains under close monitoring and urged the public to rely only on official government sources for updates.
On 25 March 2026, UAE air defence systems engaged nine UAVs from Iran. Since the onset of ongoing regional hostilities, UAE defences have intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,815 UAVs targeting the country.
The latest Abu Dhabi incident raises the UAE’s total death toll from missile and UAV debris to 11, with today’s strike claiming two lives and injuring three others.
Previous attacks have affected both military personnel and civilians, including the deaths of three UAE armed forces members and six foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine.
A total of 166 people have been injured across multiple incidents, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and reiterate that residents should follow official updates and avoid sharing unverified information.