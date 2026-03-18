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UAE reveals names of civilians killed in Iranian aggression so far

UAE extends condolences after six expatriates, two personnel killed

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE identifies civilians killed in Iranian missile and drone attacks
UAE identifies civilians killed in Iranian missile and drone attacks

The UAE has revealed the names of civilians who lost their lives during recent Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the country, as authorities confirmed continued defensive operations against incoming threats.

According to the Ministry of Defence, UAE air defence systems on March 17 intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran.

Since the start of the escalation, UAE defences have engaged 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 UAVs targeting the country. 

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Names of civilian victims revealed

Authorities confirmed that two members of the armed forces were killed while performing national duty, while six expatriates also died in the attacks.

The civilian victims were identified as:

  • Alaa Nader Awni, Palestine

  • Murib Zaman Nizar, Pakistan

  • Muzaffar Ali Ghulam, Pakistan

  • Ismail Salim Khan, Pakistan

  • Ahmed Ali, Bangladesh

  • Dibas Shrestha, Nepal

Officials said the victims died as a result of what they described as blatant attacks targeting the UAE.

Military funeral held for UAE martyrs

Earlier, on March 10, the Ministry of Defence held a military funeral at Zayed Military Hospital for two Armed Forces members.

The martyrs were identified as:

  • Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi

  • First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji

The two officers were killed following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country.

The ceremony was attended by several senior commanders and officers from the Ministry of Defence, along with relatives and family members of the two martyrs.

The Ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families, praying that God grant the martyrs mercy and their families patience and solace.

157 injured in attacks

A total of 157 people were injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe.

The injured include nationals from several countries including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

Authorities said medical teams are continuing to treat those injured. 

UAE offers condolences

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

He also extended sympathy to the governments and people of Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, whose nationals were among those killed.

The minister wished a swift and full recovery to those injured in the attacks.

UAE condemns Iranian attacks

Sheikh Abdullah strongly condemned the continued missile and drone attacks by Iran, which he said have persisted for 18 consecutive days, involving more than 2,000 missiles and drones targeting civilian infrastructure, airports, residential areas and other civilian sites across the UAE.

He described the escalation as a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional and international stability.

The attacks have also drawn international condemnation through United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which calls on Iran to immediately cease attacks against Gulf states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

UAE ready to counter threats

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security under international law.

The Ministry of Defence said the country remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and will continue to safeguard its security, stability and national interests.

Officials added that the security situation across the UAE remains stable, with readiness levels at their highest.

 With inputs from WAM

Related Topics:
UAEIsraelIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

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