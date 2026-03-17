US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 18: Trump pressures allies to help open Strait of Hormuz; UAE briefly closes airspace

UAE responds to missile and drone threats; Fujairah fire contained, no casualties
Highlights
Iran's football federation is "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, Iran's embassy in Mexico said Monday.
"When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy's X account.
"We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."
Australia's central bank hiked its key interest rate Tuesday, pointing to "sharply higher fuel prices" driven by the US-Israel war on Iran.
The Reserve Bank of Australia became one of the first major central banks to lift rates in response to the turmoil, raising its key cash rate 25 basis points to 4.10 percent.
The UAE Air Defense Systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Authorities have urged residents to remain in safe locations and to follow official channels for real-time warnings and updates.
Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that six drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region. The ministry’s spokesperson said the operation ensured the safety of the region and its residents.
Earlier reports noted three drones had already been intercepted, bringing the total to six. The Ministry of Defense continues to monitor the situation closely.
Incoming fire targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, with the facility’s air defences shooting down the projectiles, two security officials said.
The Iraqi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the embassy’s C-RAM air defense shot down all four drones targeting the facility. However, shrapnel hit the embassy.
Sri Lanka has introduced a four-day work week for state institutions, schools, and universities to conserve scarce fuel reserves as the country braces for a prolonged Middle East crisis. The measures take effect Wednesday and will remain in place indefinitely.
Commissioner-General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said state institutions will operate only four days a week starting Wednesday.
"We are also asking the private sector to follow suit and declare every Wednesday a holiday from now on," Chandrakeerthi told reporters after an emergency meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Essential services, including hospitals, ports, and emergency services, will continue to operate as usual. The government has also suspended all public ceremonies and encouraged civil servants to work from home where possible to reduce fuel consumption.
Air traffic operations have returned to normal across the UAE's airspace, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced.
Earlier in the day, UAE authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, and safeguarding the UAE’s territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.
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The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries reported.
Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control.
The authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information only from official sources.
Traffic has returned to normal on all roads leading to Airport Road following the earlier closure of Al Amiri Airport Intersection, including the route for vehicles coming from Al Khawaneej Street toward Al Rashidiyah, according to the Dubai Police.
Dubai: Authorities here have confirmed that the sounds heads overhead in various parts of the due are due to successful aerial interceptions of airborne threats in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17.
The UAE Ministry of Interior has reported that the UAE air defence systems are currently dealing with a missile threat.
"Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official news channels," the ministry stated in a social media post.
Dubai: Air India and Air India Express will together operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region today, March 17, the airlines said.
Both carriers will continue operating scheduled services to Muscat and Jeddah on the same day as part of their regional network operations.
The Council of the European Union today, March 16, decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 16 individuals and 3 entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. The listings, published on Monday, target a diverse group of individuals and entities that played a key role in the suppression of street protests in January 2026, which resulted in thousands of civilian casualties.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced that the relevant authorities responded to a fire that broke out at a facility at the Shah field following a drone attack.
The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council has announced three regulatory measures aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process across the country while safeguarding the safety of students and the wider educational community, in coordination with the relevant entities within the national education system and the federal government work ecosystem.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that seven drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced on Monday (March 16) that the State of Qatar was targeted by 14 Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones.
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Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced on the arrest of members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation Hezbollah that aimed to destabilise security in the State of Kuwait and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organisation.
The cell consisted of 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese nationals.
In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said that security investigations and inquiries revealed an organised sabotage plan carried out by members of this terrorist group.
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations