US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 18: Trump pressures allies to help open Strait of Hormuz; UAE briefly closes airspace

Iran's football federation is "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, Iran's embassy in Mexico said Monday.

"When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy's X account.

"We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."