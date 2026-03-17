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US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 18: Trump pressures allies to help open Strait of Hormuz; UAE briefly closes airspace

UAE responds to missile and drone threats; Fujairah fire contained, no casualties

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LPG carrier vessel Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, arrives at the Mundra Port
LPG carrier vessel Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, arrives at the Mundra Port
Photo/ANI
The UAE briefly closed its airspace Tuesday, halting flights as its military responded to incoming attacks from Iran. The move comes after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, with Israel also targeting Iran-backed militants in Lebanon. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is urging nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, without specifying which countries might participate. We are bringing you the latest updates on military developments, travel disruptions, and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

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Iran in talks with FIFA over shifting World Cup matches

Iran's football federation is "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, Iran's embassy in Mexico said Monday.

"When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy's X account.

"We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."

Australia hikes key interest rate citing 'higher fuel prices'

Australia's central bank hiked its key interest rate Tuesday, pointing to "sharply higher fuel prices" driven by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The Reserve Bank of Australia became one of the first major central banks to lift rates in response to the turmoil, raising its key cash rate 25 basis points to 4.10 percent.

UAE air defences responding to missile threat

The UAE Air Defense Systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Authorities have urged residents to remain in safe locations and to follow official channels for real-time warnings and updates.

Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.

Saudi Arabia intercepts six drones in Eastern Region

The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that six drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region. The ministry’s spokesperson said the operation ensured the safety of the region and its residents.

Earlier reports noted three drones had already been intercepted, bringing the total to six. The Ministry of Defense continues to monitor the situation closely.

Drone debris hits US Embassy in Baghdad

Incoming fire targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, with the facility’s air defences shooting down the projectiles, two security officials said.

The Iraqi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the embassy’s C-RAM air defense shot down all four drones targeting the facility. However, shrapnel hit the embassy.

Sri Lanka announces four-day work week

Sri Lanka has introduced a four-day work week for state institutions, schools, and universities to conserve scarce fuel reserves as the country braces for a prolonged Middle East crisis. The measures take effect Wednesday and will remain in place indefinitely.

Commissioner-General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said state institutions will operate only four days a week starting Wednesday.

"We are also asking the private sector to follow suit and declare every Wednesday a holiday from now on," Chandrakeerthi told reporters after an emergency meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Essential services, including hospitals, ports, and emergency services, will continue to operate as usual. The government has also suspended all public ceremonies and encouraged civil servants to work from home where possible to reduce fuel consumption.

Back to normal: UAE reopens airspace

Air traffic operations have returned to normal across the UAE's airspace, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced.

Earlier in the day, UAE authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, and safeguarding the UAE’s territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.

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Fire hits Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone strike, no injuries

The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries reported.

Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control.

The authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information only from official sources.

Traffic returns to normal on all roads leading to Airport Road

Traffic has returned to normal on all roads leading to Airport Road following the earlier closure of Al Amiri Airport Intersection, including the route for vehicles coming from Al Khawaneej Street toward Al Rashidiyah, according to the Dubai Police.

Sounds heard in Dubai due to successful defence ops

Dubai: Authorities here have confirmed that the sounds heads overhead in various parts of the due are due to successful aerial interceptions of airborne threats in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17.

UAE air defence systems currently dealing with missile threat

The UAE Ministry of Interior has reported that the UAE air defence systems are currently dealing with a missile threat.

"Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official news channels," the ministry stated in a social media post.

Air India, Air India Express to operate 44 flights to and from West Asia

Dubai: Air India and Air India Express will together operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region today, March 17, the airlines said.

Both carriers will continue operating scheduled services to Muscat and Jeddah on the same day as part of their regional network operations.

EU imposes restrictive measures vs 16 individuals, 3 entities

The Council of the European Union today, March 16, decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 16 individuals and 3 entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. The listings, published on Monday, target a diverse group of individuals and entities that played a key role in the suppression of street protests in January 2026, which resulted in thousands of civilian casualties.

Fire at Shah field put out following drone attack

The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced that the relevant authorities responded to a fire that broke out at a facility at the Shah field following a drone attack.

UAE announces continuation of distance learning, flex remote work

The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council has announced three regulatory measures aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process across the country while safeguarding the safety of students and the wider educational community, in coordination with the relevant entities within the national education system and the federal government work ecosystem.

Saudi Arabia intercepts 7 drones in the Eastern Region

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that seven drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.

13 Iranian ballistic missiles, drones destroyed in Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced on Monday (March 16) that the State of Qatar was targeted by 14 Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Kuwait arrests 16 members of Hezbollah terror group 

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced on the arrest of members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation Hezbollah that aimed to destabilise security in the State of Kuwait and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organisation.

The cell consisted of 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese nationals.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said that security investigations and inquiries revealed an organised sabotage plan carried out by members of this terrorist group.

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor

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