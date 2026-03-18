Iran officially announces the death of Ali Larijani

An Iranian missile barrage killed two people near Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, medics said Wednesday, as the national railway company suspended operations due to shrapnel impact at a station in the city.

Authorities reported that falling munitions had hit multiple sites in central Israel in the overnight barrage that triggered air raid sirens across the area, after another day of heavy Israeli bombardments in Iran and Lebanon.

The latest deaths took the toll from missile attacks on Israel since the start of the Middle East war late last month to 14 people.

AFP footage from Ramat Gan, a city just outside Tel Aviv, showed police officers, rescuers and military personnel on a street strewn with rubble.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said two people were found dead at the scene.