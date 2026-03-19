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Kuwait to resume distance learning after Eid Al Fitr break if conditions persist

Education Ministry plans remote classes to ensure continuity amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait's distance learning move aims to ensure continuity of education within a structured framework, while monitoring student attendance, engagement and commitment to maintain quality standards. A general picture of Kuwait (for illustrative purpose only).
Kuwait's distance learning move aims to ensure continuity of education within a structured framework, while monitoring student attendance, engagement and commitment to maintain quality standards. A general picture of Kuwait (for illustrative purpose only).
AFP

Dubai: Classes will resume online learning in Kuwait after the Eid Al Fitr holiday if current conditions persist, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during an expanded meeting chaired by Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, with senior officials reviewing the progress of the education system and developments related to distance learning.

Ensuring continuity

In a statement, the ministry said the move aims to ensure continuity of education within a structured framework, while monitoring student attendance, engagement and commitment to maintain quality standards.

Al Tabtabaei stressed the importance of continuously evaluating educational outcomes and incorporating field feedback to improve learning mechanisms, while preserving academic standards under current conditions.

He also called for careful analysis of educational data and balanced decision-making that prioritises student safety alongside uninterrupted academic progress.

Technical readiness

The minister directed authorities to enhance technical readiness for online learning, including addressing issues related to Microsoft Teams and providing immediate support to students and teachers.

Al Tabtabaei also instructed administrative departments to maintain services while operating at reduced capacity, in line with Civil Service Commission directives, and emphasised the need to strengthen safety measures and emergency preparedness through coordination with relevant authorities.

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