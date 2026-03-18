UAE extends distance learning: Can students and teachers attend classes from abroad?

Schools plan for all eventualities as many students, teachers remain away for break
Dubai: With the UAE extending distance learning beyond spring break, schools across the country are preparing to meet all eventualities to ensure continuity of learning.
The UAE on Tuesday announced the continuation of distance learning across nurseries, schools and higher education institutions for two weeks after the spring break ends on March 22. Earlier, the authorities had announced an early spring break from March 9 after the educational sector moved online from March 2 following the Iranian aggression on the country.
School leaders who spoke to Gulf News welcomed the government's decision to prioritise safety and addressed a key question on the minds of hundreds of students and teachers currently on vacation: do they need to fly back?
They said school communities have responded with resilience and understanding. "Whilst understandably disappointed not to be returning to on-site learning, our community has reacted positively and sympathetically. Everyone understands that the safety of our students and families is the priority," said Matt James, Vice Principal at GEMS Wellington Academy-Silicon Oasis.
Lisa Johnson, Principal of American Academy for Girls (AAG), in Al Mizhar, echoed this. "There has been a strong sense of calm, care, and cooperation across the community. We have deep respect for and trust in the government's forward-thinking approach."
Simon Crane, Headmaster of Brighton College Dubai in Al Barsha South, noted that the extension "has been met with a calm and measured response," with parents and pupils demonstrating a strong sense of collective responsibility.
For families currently overseas, schools say they are prepared for a smooth transition.
Matt James said staff have been encouraged to return to the UAE for the remote learning period. “However, due to the unprecedented times, we are considering each situation as individual cases and are conscious of each individual’s wellbeing needs,” he said.
In schools like Woodlem British School Ajman, the decision is different. Principal Natalia Svetenok said: “Whilst some may be currently abroad due to Spring Break, it is understood that some may decide to extend this period, and systems are already in place to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted move into distance learning. Currently, there is no need for students and teachers to return to the UAE while distance learning is in place.”
In the case of Brighton College Dubai also, Crane said that there is flexibility where pupils and staff can engage fully with the programme remotely, though a return would be expected once in-person schooling resumes.
Meanwhile, Johson said: “At this stage, we anticipate some variation in return timelines, particularly for families who are currently abroad. A small number of families may delay returning depending on travel conditions and personal circumstances. Operationally, this has minimal impact, as our distance learning model is designed to support students across different time zones and locations.”
Beyond academics, schools are placing equal weight on pastoral care. GEMS WSO has hosted online sessions on helping children stay calm, while AAG uses digital platform YouHQ for daily wellbeing check-ins from students and staff. Brighton College has ensured pupils "remain connected to their teachers and peers."
Meanwhile, Dr Neil Hopkin, Director of Education at Fortes Education, which runs Sunmarke School and Regent International School, said: “Our pastoral teams have maintained direct contact with families throughout. Updated guidelines have been shared with parents at every stage, and we remain in close coordination with KHDA.”
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Dr Hopkin said though both schools had activated distance learning protocols within hours of the announcement, they are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus.
"School is where children thrive, and our doors will be open the moment it is safe to do so," he said, adding that guidance for those abroad would follow once greater clarity emerges.
Svetenok added: “Guidance has been provided to support this period for our students and families. The focus remains on continuity, stability, and ensuring every child feels supported—academically and emotionally—regardless of their location.”
Meanwhile, Crane summed up the collective spirit: “Whilst we remain hopeful of a return to in-person schooling in due course, we are planning carefully for all eventualities.”