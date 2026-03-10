Stress-tested, standing strong: Inside UAE school system's digital resilience

How years of quiet investment in digital infrastructure paid off when UAE needed it most
Dubai: Crises do not build resilience. They reveal it. When Iranian aggression prompted UAE authorities to require schools to shift to remote learning with minimal notice, what followed was not a test that the education sector had to prepare for in the moment.
It was the result of years of deliberate, methodical investment in digital infrastructure, teacher capability and contingency planning. The outcome spoke for itself. Lessons continued. Students logged on. The system held.
It was yet another testimony to how far the UAE's private school sector has come in building a genuinely robust, future-ready education framework that can absorb disruption without fracturing.
Gulf News examined how the country's largest education groups are structured, resourced and prepared. The responses revealed the picture of an ecosystem that has quietly matured into one of the most digitally resilient, perhaps across the world.
The starting point for understanding the UAE's school readiness is recognising that what looks like a rapid response is, in reality, the surface expression of something built over many years.
At GEMS Education, which operates one of the largest school networks in the world, the digital ecosystem underpinning distance learning was not assembled in response to this crisis, or even the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the past decade, we have invested heavily in digital learning ecosystems and resources across GEMS schools," said Baz Nijjar, Senior Vice President for Innovation, AI and Futurism, and Managing Director ‑ Intelligence 360, GEMS Education.
“If there is disruption to face-to-face learning, our students and teachers can continue learning almost immediately, supported by world-class education provision, enhanced technology, strong partnerships and a community built around our 'Family First' philosophy."
Nijjar said the group's infrastructure is built on enterprise-grade cloud architecture, capable of scaling across hundreds of thousands of students simultaneously. Partnerships with Microsoft, Seesaw, Century Tech, ReadingWise, MagicSchool and others ensure additional capacity and support.
Taaleem Group, another major education provider in the country, makes the same point with equal clarity. "This is not new territory for our schools," said Rebecca Tennant, Head of the Taaleem Teaching School.
“We are maintaining a strong balance of synchronous learning — live interaction with teachers and peers, alongside structured independent tasks, ensuring students continue to receive a comparable learning experience to what they would normally have in school,” she explained.
Readiness on paper and readiness in practice are two different things. What distinguishes the mature operators in the UAE's school sector is not merely that they have digital strategies, but that they actively rehearse them also.
At The Indian High Group of Schools, which serves 14,000 students across three campuses, contingency protocols are treated with the same institutional seriousness as fire safety drills.
"Over the last five years, our governors and leadership have invested heavily in conducting periodic drills to check and ensure preparedness and continuity of learning for natural or man-made situations. Covid taught us that learning must continue irrespective of all else," said Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools
The result this time was a transition that, by Vasu's account, was markedly smoother than 2020. "Then, we had to begin by ensuring that some of our families had a laptop and an internet connection to start with. This time around, the infrastructure was well ready, teacher training and other preparedness was negligible, learners were much more adept in switching, and parents knew the protocol."
Vasu also noted that all digital tools, platforms and software used by students are fully licensed and paid for by the school group, with no costs passed on to parents.
Any honest assessment of digital readiness in schools must grapple with the risks that come with moving learning into home environments and onto internet-connected devices. The UAE's school operators have developed layered, multi-tiered approaches to student safety online. Schools say they take ample measures to ensure that student images, videos and digital interactions are secure and appropriately managed.
At The Indian High, students are admitted to virtual classrooms only after identity verification, with unique enrolment numbers required on demand. Recording is restricted to authorised educators, data is encrypted within compliant environments, and cybersecurity policies are aligned with UAE law and directives from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
"The danger of exposing a child online is a real, perpetual threat that schools live with and must be accountable for," Vasu said.
GEMS operates on the same principle of non-negotiable data protection, with enterprise-grade cybersecurity monitoring, strict access controls and specialist teams overseeing compliance.
At Taaleem, live sessions run under strict access controls and safeguarding policies, with clear rules governing how any recorded material is stored. Students, Tennant added, are held to the same standards online as they are on campus.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Technology is only part of the picture. Several education leaders were emphatic that the robustness of their systems rests as much on people as on platforms and that no investment in digital tools is meaningful without equivalent investment in the teachers who use them.
"The key lesson is that technology alone is not enough. What matters most is the readiness of teachers, the clarity of systems and the confidence of the school community,” said Tennant.
Vasu was characteristically direct on the irreplaceable role of the educator. "It is only because we know deep down that learning is influenced by much more than the speed or quality of information received that the teacher remains standing tall in the centre of a classroom — online or on campus."
His group's Enterprise resource planning (ERP) development strategy is built precisely around this philosophy: automate the administrative and analytical functions and leave the core act of teaching firmly in human hands.
At Arcadia British School under the Arcadia School Group in Dubai, Executive Principal Giles Pruett identified a further dimension that is easy to overlook amid the operational focus: the emotional and psychological wellbeing of students and staff, especially during a period of genuine geopolitical anxiety.
The school reinforced pastoral systems through regular tutor check-ins, online assemblies, counselling access and targeted wellbeing support, while a leadership buddy system ensured staff remained supported and informed.
"Periods of geopolitical uncertainty can generate anxiety for young people and their families. Through clear leadership, robust systems and a shared commitment to one another, the school navigated uncertainty with unity, resilience and a continued focus on student wellbeing and learning,” Pruett said.
As schools prepare to reopen after the spring break and as institutions following Indian and other Asian curricula approach the start of a new academic year in a couple of weeks, the question of sustained readiness is already front of mind across the sector.
GEMS is developing a central learning hub to give families continuous access to curated educational resources, AI-integrated tools and wellbeing support throughout the year. Taaleem is deepening its investment in teacher training and online safeguarding.
The Indian High is actively reviewing the role of AI in facilitating future transitions, while holding student safety as its foremost upgrade priority. Across the board, the consensus is that this moment has not exposed weaknesses so much as it has clarified where further strength can be built.
The UAE's school system was not caught off guard. It was, in the truest sense, ready. And by every indication from the educators that keep it running, it intends to stay that way.
“Through clear leadership, robust systems and a shared commitment to one another, schools can navigate uncertainty with unity, resilience and a continued focus on student wellbeing and learning,” Pruett summed up aptly.