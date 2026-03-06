Remote schooling guide for working parents: Five practical tips

From daily routines to difficult conversations, what UAE parents need to know
Dubai: Families across the UAE are facing an unfamiliar balancing act, managing work, supervising remote schooling and keeping children calm, as safety disruptions linked to ongoing regional tensions reshape day-to-day life. The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority has a set of practical recommendations to help parents cope, without burning out.
Structure the day before the day begins
One of the authority's core recommendations is simple - get ahead of the chaos before children wake up. Completing as much housework as possible in the early morning sets a calmer tone for the hours that follow.
Prep learning materials, devices and documents the night before, once children are asleep.
Plan meals for the week ahead on weekends to avoid rushed decisions on busy days.
Discuss the week's schedule with your children so they feel involved and prepared.
Inform children in advance about important work calls requiring quiet time.
The authority also encourages parents to loop children into the family's weekly plan. When children understand what is expected and when, they are better positioned to cooperate, rather than resist.
The authority recommends building a daily schedule that mirrors, as much as possible, the rhythm of a school day with dedicated time for lessons, reading, play and creative activities.
Arts and crafts, family games and shared activities all help maintain a sense of normality when the outside world feels anything but normal.
Scheduling regular video calls with friends and extended family is another tool parents can use, giving children something to look forward to each week and maintaining social bonds that can otherwise weaken during extended periods at home.
It is a concern that weighs on many parents. The authority's message is clear: don't let perfectionism make a difficult situation harder.
Setting short, realistic learning goals creates a calmer household than chasing an unachievable curriculum. If long online sessions cause frustration, breaking the workload into shorter chunks spread throughout the day is a practical and effective alternative.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.