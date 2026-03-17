GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE extends distance learning: Varying timelines for several schools announced

GEMS Education reveals curriculum/emirate-specific dates for online, in-person classes

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
i stock

Dubai: As the UAE extends its distance learning period, one of the country's largest school operators has laid out a detailed, curriculum-specific roadmap to help families plan ahead, with some students heading online as early as Monday, March 23, and others returning to classrooms on April 6.

GEMS Education, which operates dozens of schools across the UAE under multiple curricula and regulatory bodies, has written to parents outlining exactly when each school will shift to online learning and when in-person classes are expected to resume, as things stand.

The announcement follows a directive from the UAE's education authorities on Tuesday confirming that distance learning will continue for schools, universities, and higher education institutions after spring break.

The measure covers all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide, with authorities conducting weekly reviews to determine next steps and communicating updates through official school channels.

In parallel, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources introduced flexible remote work arrangements for federal employees who are caregivers, as part of the Year of the Family initiative.

Key dates

In its circular to parents on Tuesday, titled Important Update on Learning Continuity, GEMS Education confirmed the following schedule:

International curriculum schools, regardless of which regulatory authority oversees them, will move to online learning from Monday, March 23.

For Indian curriculum schools (CBSE, ICSE, ISC), the timeline varies by emirate. Schools under SPEA in Sharjah and ADEK in Abu Dhabi will transition to online learning from Monday, March 30 until Monday, April 6.

KHDA-regulated schools in Dubai, however, will begin their new academic year on Monday, April 6.

All GEMS schools are expected to commence the new academic year and return to in-person learning from Monday, April 6, in line with guidance from education and regulatory authorities.

What changes for students

GEMS Education sought to reassure parents that the transition would be as seamless as possible, noting that its schools have "well-established digital platforms, experienced teachers, and structured schedules in place to ensure that learning continues seamlessly."

During the online period, students will follow their regular timetables, attendance and engagement will continue as normal, and academic progress and assessments will remain on track. School teams will share detailed schedules and access instructions directly with families.

Support for families

The group acknowledged that the varying timelines across curricula and emirates may require additional planning for families. This is significant particularly for those with children enrolled across different schools or boards.

"Our teams remain available to support you throughout this period. We will continue to keep you informed of any further updates,” GEMS Education said in the circular.

Related Topics:
UAEEducationUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Clockwise: Natalia Svetenok, Nancy Salman, Matthew Burfield, Tom Meakin, Dr Pramod Mahajan, Sudheesha Rahul

UAE schools back early spring break, delayed reopening

5m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Dubai's KHDA: Indian schools to continue online classes

1m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE: Early spring break for schools, universities

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE announces distance learning for students

1m read