When will UAE schools close for summer holidays? Term dates and breaks explained

The new school year will officially begin on August 31
UAE parents planning for next academic year now have a clear roadmap, with the Ministry of Education confirming the 2026–2027 school calendar and classes set to begin on August 31, 2026.
Dubai private schools will begin their summer break on July 6, 2026, marking the start of a long holiday period for students and families across the emirate, according to the latest academic calendar framework. The new school year will then officially begin on August 31, 2026, setting the stage for a structured academic cycle that runs through to July 2, 2027.
The schedule, announced as part of the broader 2026–2027 academic calendar, is designed to provide schools, parents, and students with early clarity on term dates and holiday periods, allowing for smoother planning of both academic and family commitments.
Under the new calendar, students will return to classrooms on August 31, 2026, after the extended summer break. The academic year will conclude on July 2, 2027, completing nearly 10 months of structured learning punctuated by scheduled breaks throughout the year.
The Ministry of Education said the calendar applies to public schools and private institutions that follow the national curriculum. It is intended to maintain a consistent framework across the education system, ensuring a balance between instructional time, revision periods, and rest breaks.
The first mid-term break of the academic year is scheduled from October 12 to October 19, 2026. This week-long pause comes shortly after the start of the school year, giving students an early opportunity to reset before continuing the first term’s academic workload.
Private schools that do not follow the national curriculum may have some flexibility in how they structure mid-term breaks, including splitting them across October and February. However, the total duration must not exceed five school days, according to ministry guidelines.
The winter break will begin on December 14, 2026, offering students a significant end-of-year pause. Schools will remain closed through the festive period, with classes set to resume on January 4, 2027. The break provides a full holiday window spanning late December and early January, aligning with seasonal school closures across the UAE.
The academic calendar also includes a spring break scheduled from April 5 to April 9, 2027. This mid-term holiday falls in the final stretch of the school year, giving students a brief respite before the final term leading up to exams and year-end assessments.
The Ministry of Education said the early release of the academic calendar is intended to support long-term planning for families and schools alike. By clearly outlining term dates and holidays well in advance, the framework aims to improve operational readiness in schools while helping parents organise travel, childcare, and academic schedules more effectively.
The calendar applies broadly to all public schools and private schools implementing the ministry’s curriculum, while local education authorities may allow adjustments for institutions following alternative curricula, provided they remain aligned with overarching regulatory requirements.