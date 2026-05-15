UAE students score near-perfect CBSE results despite most exams being cancelled - here's how they did it

Ranjith did, however, flag one source of nerves that was unique to this year: a new on-screen marking system introduced by CBSE, which replaced the traditional physical checking process with a digital assessment platform. “Since it was a new grading scheme and examiners had to put a tick mark, on that basis were graded,” she noted. She plans to stay in the UAE for university and has already received one offer, with psychology as her intended major.