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CBSE announces alternative assessment scheme for Class XII students in the Gulf and Iran

New scheme covers UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iran

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Alternative evaluation mechanism introduced to ensure fairness amid cancellations.
Alternative evaluation mechanism introduced to ensure fairness amid cancellations.

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a circular detailing an alternative assessment scheme for Class XII students in West Asian countries, including the UAE, Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The move comes after disruptions to the examination schedule in the region due to prevailing conditions, which led the Board to cancel or postpone multiple papers. Under the revised framework, results for affected students will be prepared using an alternative evaluation mechanism.

Results to be based on internal assessments

Students who have already appeared for their exams will have their results based on their actual performance.

For subjects where exams were not conducted, final grades will be determined using a combination of practical or internal assessment marks and available theory components.

Marks calculation method

For subjects carrying 70 or 80 marks for theory — such as Mathematics, English, History and Biology — schools are required to submit scores from three internal assessments: the quarterly exam, the half-yearly exam and the pre-board exam. The highest score among these will be considered for the final result.

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CBSE said the scheme is designed to ensure fairness and continuity in academic assessment for students across affiliated schools in the region. Schools and stakeholders will be provided with the full details of the process.

See the attached PDF below for more details:

CBSE-results.pdf
Preview
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CBSE

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