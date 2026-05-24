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CBSE issues Class 12 post-result advisory after payment discrepancies

CBSE to auto-refund excess fees after glitch in Class 12 post-result services

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Technical glitch hits CBSE Class XII fee payments; refunds, corrections underway
Technical glitch hits CBSE Class XII fee payments; refunds, corrections underway
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an update on the Class 12 post-result process after technical issues on May 21–22, 2026 led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases, according to official information.

The issue occurred during applications for scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

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The board said the technical glitch resulted in inconsistent fee deductions. In some cases, students were charged excess amounts, while in others, lesser fees were deducted during the application process for scanned copies.

Officials said the issue was identified following transaction reviews and user complaints during the post-result service window.

Refunds to be credited automatically

CBSE confirmed that in cases of excess payment, refunds will be processed directly to the same payment method used by the candidates.

Where lesser amounts were deducted, students will be notified separately if any additional payment is required based on their individual cases.

The board added that affected candidates will not need to submit fresh refund requests.

Scanned copies to be issued automatically

CBSE has also clarified that scanned copies of evaluated answer books will be provided in all affected cases without requiring students to reapply.

The move is aimed at ensuring continuity in services and avoiding inconvenience to students and parents.

Advisory for students and parents

Students and parents have been advised to take note of the update and await further communication where applicable.

The board said normal processing of post-result services will continue, and corrective measures are being implemented to prevent similar issues in the future.

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