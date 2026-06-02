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CBSE Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal goes live after delay

Students can now apply online for CBSE Class 12 mark verification, re-check

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Students can now apply for marks verification and re-evaluation after technical issues pushed back launch
Students can now apply for marks verification and re-evaluation after technical issues pushed back launch
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that its Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal is now live, ending uncertainty caused by earlier technical glitches and cybersecurity concerns.

In an update on X, CBSE Headquarters confirmed the portal’s activation and advised students to carefully follow the step-by-step application instructions for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

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Earlier delay due to technical and security issues

The portal was originally scheduled to go live on June 1 but was delayed after the board flagged technical issues and cybersecurity challenges. Officials had assured that the system would be made more stable and secure before launch.

Helpline support for applicants

CBSE has asked students facing difficulties to contact its helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.cbseshiksha.in for assistance.

Cybersecurity push after concerns

The launch follows heightened scrutiny of CBSE’s post-result systems, with the board previously deploying cybersecurity experts from government agencies and IITs to strengthen the OnMark platform and address vulnerabilities.

Pressure on post-result systems

The development comes amid continued concerns over technical glitches and discrepancies reported in answer-sheet evaluation systems, prompting the board to reinforce its digital infrastructure for smoother processing.

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