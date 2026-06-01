CBSE Class 12 post-result verification and re-evaluation portal to go live soon: Official

CBSE delays Class 12 re-evaluation portal to ensure glitch-free access
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 post-result verification and re-evaluation portal, which was scheduled to go live on June 1 but faced technical issues, will now be activated soon, an official told ANI on Monday.
The delay has raised concerns among students and parents, particularly after earlier technical glitches reported during the answer-sheet access process this month.
CBSE has said the portal will now become operational from June 1, 2026, as part of efforts to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students seeking verification and re-evaluation of marks.
In an official statement, the board said: “In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”
The board added that students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email [email protected] for assistance.
The development comes as CBSE continues to address vulnerabilities flagged in its OnMark portal, which is operated by a service provider.
In a post on X, CBSE said it has deployed a team of cybersecurity experts, including professionals from government agencies and IITs, to strengthen the system.
The board said the identified vulnerabilities have been contained and further checks are underway to eliminate any remaining security risks.
CBSE also thanked “alert citizens and ethical hackers” who highlighted potential issues, adding that it has engaged directly with some of them.
The board is currently under increased scrutiny following reports of technical glitches in its post-result systems and alleged discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets, prompting calls for stronger safeguards and improved digital infrastructure.