Board outlines On-Screen Marking system and two-stage review mechanism
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice detailing post-result declaration facilities for Class 12 students, reaffirming its commitment to a fair, transparent and equitable evaluation process.
The Board said it has implemented the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations to improve accuracy, transparency and efficiency in evaluation.
CBSE highlighted key benefits of the system, including reduced manual errors, complete assessment of answer scripts, improved secrecy, faster processing, and a paperless digital workflow. It added that the system is designed to ensure uniformity and accountability across evaluations conducted nationwide.
CBSE said it has introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system to evaluate answer books digitally, aiming to improve accuracy and transparency.
Secrecy of answer books: Digital evaluation ensures answer sheets remain confidential and secure
Error reduction: Minimises mistakes in totalling, data entry and uploading
Complete evaluation: Ensures every answer is assessed strictly as per marking scheme
Less manual handling: Reduces physical movement and handling of answer scripts
Faster processing: Improves efficiency for examiners and speeds up evaluation
Paperless system: Supports eco-friendly, digital examination processing
Greater transparency: Builds trust among students, parents and institutions
High scalability: Helps manage evaluation of lakhs of answer sheets efficiently
CBSE said students who are dissatisfied with their results can access a structured review system after results are declared.
In Stage 1, students may request scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. These will be made available through online login and can be downloaded for review.
Students can request scanned copies of answer sheets for selected subjects
Copies will be available online through student login
Applications must be submitted at once (single submission rule)
In Stage 2, students may apply for verification of discrepancies or request re-evaluation of specific answers based on the marking scheme.
Request verification of discrepancies, if any
Apply for re-evaluation of specific answers with proper justification
The Board stressed that all applications must be submitted online within the prescribed timeline, and only one application per step will be accepted.
It also clarified that marks may increase or decrease after review, and in cases of revision, students will be required to return their original mark sheets for issuance of updated documents. CBSE added that its decision after re-evaluation will be final and binding.
The Board further noted that scanned answer book copies may also be accessed under RTI provisions, though re-evaluation requests cannot be made through that route.
Applications are online only; offline requests will not be accepted
Fees must be paid digitally (no cash, cheque or DD accepted)
Only one application per stage is allowed
Applications must be submitted within the scheduled timeline
Mark changes may include increase or decrease in scores
In case of revision, students must return original mark sheets for updated ones
Re-evaluation results are final and binding, with no further appeal