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CBSE announces Class 12 post-result facilities, explains evaluation process

Board outlines On-Screen Marking system and two-stage review mechanism

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Board outlines scanned scripts, verification and re-evaluation options
Board outlines scanned scripts, verification and re-evaluation options
Image used for illustrative purposes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice detailing post-result declaration facilities for Class 12 students, reaffirming its commitment to a fair, transparent and equitable evaluation process.

The Board said it has implemented the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations to improve accuracy, transparency and efficiency in evaluation.

CBSE highlighted key benefits of the system, including reduced manual errors, complete assessment of answer scripts, improved secrecy, faster processing, and a paperless digital workflow. It added that the system is designed to ensure uniformity and accountability across evaluations conducted nationwide.

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On-Screen Marking system and key benefits

CBSE said it has introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system to evaluate answer books digitally, aiming to improve accuracy and transparency.

Key benefits include:

  • Secrecy of answer books: Digital evaluation ensures answer sheets remain confidential and secure

  • Error reduction: Minimises mistakes in totalling, data entry and uploading

  • Complete evaluation: Ensures every answer is assessed strictly as per marking scheme

  • Less manual handling: Reduces physical movement and handling of answer scripts

  • Faster processing: Improves efficiency for examiners and speeds up evaluation

  • Paperless system: Supports eco-friendly, digital examination processing

  • Greater transparency: Builds trust among students, parents and institutions

  • High scalability: Helps manage evaluation of lakhs of answer sheets efficiently

Two-stage post-result review process

CBSE said students who are dissatisfied with their results can access a structured review system after results are declared.

Stage 1: Scanned answer book

In Stage 1, students may request scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. These will be made available through online login and can be downloaded for review.

  • Students can request scanned copies of answer sheets for selected subjects

  • Copies will be available online through student login

  • Applications must be submitted at once (single submission rule)

Stage 2: Review options

In Stage 2, students may apply for verification of discrepancies or request re-evaluation of specific answers based on the marking scheme.

  • Request verification of discrepancies, if any

  • Apply for re-evaluation of specific answers with proper justification

Strict application rules and finality of decisions

The Board stressed that all applications must be submitted online within the prescribed timeline, and only one application per step will be accepted.

It also clarified that marks may increase or decrease after review, and in cases of revision, students will be required to return their original mark sheets for issuance of updated documents. CBSE added that its decision after re-evaluation will be final and binding.

The Board further noted that scanned answer book copies may also be accessed under RTI provisions, though re-evaluation requests cannot be made through that route.

CBSE has issued strict guidelines:

  • Applications are online only; offline requests will not be accepted

  • Fees must be paid digitally (no cash, cheque or DD accepted)

  • Only one application per stage is allowed

  • Applications must be submitted within the scheduled timeline

  • Mark changes may include increase or decrease in scores

  • In case of revision, students must return original mark sheets for updated ones

  • Re-evaluation results are final and binding, with no further appeal

Related Topics:
CBSEEducation

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