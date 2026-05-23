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CBSE refutes claim of re-evaluation cancellation, assures continuity

CBSE calls viral circular fake, says re-evaluation to continue as scheduled

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Board dismisses forged notice, extends deadline for scanned answer book requests
Board dismisses forged notice, extends deadline for scanned answer book requests
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) has dismissed a fake circular circulating on social media that falsely claimed the cancellation of its ongoing re-evaluation and photocopy request process for the 2026 board examinations.

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Fake circular flagged on social media

The forged notice, dated May 23, 2026, wrongly stated that the board had scrapped the process due to “unprecedented technical challenges” in its online system. CBSE clarified that the document is fake and urged students and parents to rely only on official communication channels.

Board urges caution amid misinformation

CBSE warned students against believing rumours circulating online, stating that all updates related to results and post-result processes are available only on its official website and verified platforms.

The board also reassured stakeholders that every genuine concern regarding scanned answer sheets and re-evaluation will be addressed through the prescribed review mechanism.

Technical surge after results triggers delays

CBSE said its portal faced heavy traffic after the release of results, as lakhs of students accessed the system simultaneously to request scanned answer sheets and verification services. This led to temporary slowdowns, payment delays, and issues in accessing downloaded copies.

Deadlines extended, systems strengthened

To ease the pressure, CBSE has extended the last date for applying for scanned answer books to May 24, 2026, and said the system has been strengthened to handle high demand.

The board reiterated its commitment to transparency, fairness, and protecting students’ academic interests, adding that all valid grievances will be reviewed by subject experts through the official process.

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