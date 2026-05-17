Board defends On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 examinations after criticism
Dubai: India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dramatically cut the cost of challenging Class 12 exam results, announcing that re-evaluation of answers will now cost just Rs 25 per question and that the fee will be refunded in full if a student's marks go up following the review.
The announcement was made during a press briefing on Sunday, May 17, where Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy at India's Ministry of Education, addressed the media on CBSE's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and the student support measures put in place for the Class XII Board Examinations 2026.
The move comes amid growing student anxiety over results and scrutiny of the digital evaluation process, which replaced the traditional physical checking of answer sheets this year.
Under the revised structure, students who wish to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books can apply between May 19 and 22 for a fee of just Rs 100 instead of Rs700.
Those who want to raise a formal complaint about specific issues observed in their marking can do so between May 26 and 29, also for Rs 100 per subject. The verification of marks fee was Rs500 earlier.
Both windows close at midnight on the respective closing dates.
Changing re-evaluation fee from Rs 100 to Rs 25 per question marks a significant reduction, making it far more accessible for students and families who feel their papers deserve a second look.
Crucially, the board has committed to refunding that fee in any case where a student's marks increase after the re-evaluation.
CBSE said the post-result process had been redesigned to be "more accessible and affordable for students and parents across the country," adding that the technology-driven evaluation process "strengthens accuracy, transparency and efficiency in the assessment mechanism."
The board has also been at pains to explain how OSM works, following questions raised by students on social media. CBSE on Saturday said it is aware of anxiety among students regarding marks and clarified that the OSM mechanism is designed to ensure uniform and fair evaluation, strictly aligned with the CBSE marking scheme prepared by experienced teachers.
The board added that the system also accommodates alternative answering methods to ensure students are not disadvantaged for using different but valid approaches.
On Sunday, the board stated that "student welfare, transparency and fairness remain at the core of every evaluation reform," and reiterated that it "remains committed to accurate, transparent and student-centric evaluation practices."
“The On-Screen Marking (OSM) to evaluate CBSE Class XII Examination 2026 results is a digital evaluation system designed to improve accuracy, transparency and efficiency in the assessment of answer scripts. It enables scanned answer books to be evaluated online by trained examiners, ensuring consistency with the marking scheme and reducing human error in totalling and tabulation. OSM strengthens objectivity in evaluation by focusing on conceptual understanding rather than just final answers,” CBSE further added.
For families in the UAE, the stakes are particularly high. Dr Ram Shankar, Professor and Director of the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai, had earlier confirmed to Gulf News that 10,198 students were registered for the Grade 12 examination in the UAE alone.
This year's results came after regional tensions stemming from the US-Israel-Iran conflict forced the cancellation of several exams scheduled for mid-March and early April.
The board introduced an alternative assessment scheme, determining final grades through practical exams, project work, and internal assessments. Despite the disruption, most CBSE schools in the UAE celebrated 100 per cent pass rates and some students bagged near perfect scores.
For students experiencing anxiety or uncertainty, the board highlighted available support channels including tele-counselling services on 1800-11-8004 and email support at resultcbse2026@gmail.com.
CBSE urged students and parents to rely on official communication channels for clarification and support, stressing that "every concern deserves attention" and no student is alone in the process.