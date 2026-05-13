CBSE class 12 results 2026: UAE schools celebrate strong pass rates and top scores despite regional conflict

Toppers across UAE campuses achieve 95%+ as schools uphold academic excellence
Dubai: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board examination results on Wednesday, May 13, with students in CBSE schools across the UAE receiving their results as many Indian schools reported strong performances and announced their toppers.
This year, the academic cycle for Grade 12 students in CBSE schools across the UAE was significantly disrupted due to the regional conflict that erupted on February 28. On March 15, the Indian education board announced the cancellation of all remaining Class 12 board examinations for students in Gulf countries, including the UAE, after exams scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, could not be conducted due to the conflict.
As a result, CBSE introduced an alternative assessment policy for Class 12 students in West Asian countries, including the UAE, to ensure students were not disadvantaged during university admissions.
The Indian High Group of Schools, including The Indian High School, Oud Metha Campus, and The Indian International School, DSO Campus, announced successful results, with toppers across the science, commerce and humanities streams scoring above 95 per cent.
At IHS, almost 200 students scored 100 per cent in certain subjects. This included 11 students in mathematics, 63 in artificial intelligence, 20 in business studies, eight in chemistry, 10 in biology, 19 in computer science and 31 in psychology, among other subjects.
The 618 students from the IHS, Oud Metha campus, upheld the school’s longstanding tradition of achieving a 100 per cent pass rate. Nearly 16.7 per cent of students scored 95 per cent and above, while 50 per cent scored 90 per cent and above. In addition, 99.8 per cent of students scored 70 per cent and above.
The toppers included Fatima Saad Dadan in the science stream with 99.4 per cent. The commerce stream had two students sharing the top score of 99.8 per cent - Joshua Sunny Stanley and Venu Madhav Mannem, while Haritha Harishkumar topped the humanities stream with 98 per cent.
This year’s Board examinations unfolded against a backdrop of regional uncertainties and unexpected disruptions, which naturally heightened student anxiety. Yet, our learners demonstrated extraordinary resilience, adaptability, and emotional strength.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools (IHS), told Gulf News that despite regional tensions and certain exams being cancelled, students still performed well.
“This year’s Board examinations unfolded against a backdrop of regional uncertainties and unexpected disruptions, which naturally heightened student anxiety. Yet, our learners demonstrated extraordinary resilience, adaptability, and emotional strength.”
According to Vasu, given the importance of these marks for university admissions, the approach ensured that no child was disadvantaged. “By combining the average of the best-performing completed papers with the comprehensive year-long internal assessments conducted by our schools, the final results offer a holistic and accurate reflection of each student’s sustained effort.”
Delhi Private School (DPS) also announced strong CBSE Grade 12 results, with a 100 per cent pass rate. According to the school, 237 students appeared for the examination and 96.2 per cent secured distinctions. The school average stood at 87.9 per cent, while 45.6 per cent of students scored 90 per cent and above. All students secured first divisions, with no second divisions, failures or compartments reported.
The school also noted that two SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) students appeared for the examination, with one student attaining distinction after scoring an aggregate of 95 per cent.
A perfect score of 100 per cent was secured by 44 students across multiple subjects, including mathematics (14 students), biology (one student), computer science (two students), accountancy (three students), marketing (two students), sociology (one student), commercial art (12 students) and numerous other subjects.
“We are delighted that our students have fared very well, even though most of their marks are approximated from the pre-board marks where students are traditionally scored very strictly. We are very proud of our students and teachers,” said Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of DPS Dubai.
We are delighted that our students have fared very well, even though most of their marks are approximated from the preboards marks where students are traditionally scored very strictly. We are very proud of our students and teachers.
Bright Riders School also announced its CBSE results. A total of 251 students appeared for the examination, with 71.3 per cent, or 179 students, securing distinctions. The grade average stood at 80.71 per cent, while 45 students scored 90 per cent and above.
A total of 45 students secured perfect scores of 100 in subjects including English (10 students), mathematics (21 students), computer science (five students), business studies (two students), economics (one student), informatics practices (two students) and psychology (four students).
Deron Lawrance scored 99.4 per cent and emerged as the first school topper as well as the second topper in the science stream. Vandana Anoop secured 97.2 per cent as the second school topper in the science stream, while Aman Anoop Ahamed scored 96.6 per cent and placed third in the science stream. In the commerce stream, Purvika Sharanabasappa topped with 94.2 per cent, followed by Shreyas Gopakumar Pillai with 94 per cent.
Rachna Prakash, Principal of Bright Riders School, Abu Dhabi, said: “We are immensely proud of our students and teachers for their dedication and perseverance."
The Emirates National School, Sharjah, presented 114 students for the CBSE Class 12 examination and achieved strong results, with 17 students scoring A1 grades in all subjects.
Acel Shyam Shibu topped the commerce stream with 97.2 per cent, followed by Thejas Pengat Ujwal and Arpita Sudheer, who shared second position with 96.8 per cent. In the science stream, Sanjay Sumesh emerged as the topper with 96 per cent, followed by Tony Koshy Kurian with 95.8 per cent and Charly Efrem Sujith with 94.8 per cent.