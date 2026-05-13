CBSE class 12 results 2026: UAE schools celebrate strong pass rates and top scores despite regional conflict

Deron Lawrance scored 99.4 per cent and emerged as the first school topper as well as the second topper in the science stream. Vandana Anoop secured 97.2 per cent as the second school topper in the science stream, while Aman Anoop Ahamed scored 96.6 per cent and placed third in the science stream. In the commerce stream, Purvika Sharanabasappa topped with 94.2 per cent, followed by Shreyas Gopakumar Pillai with 94 per cent.