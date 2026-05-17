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Class 12 exam row: CBSE launches helpline and email support for post-result queries

New CBSE counselling, email channels guide students through results, evaluation

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Students of The Indian High School, Oud Metha road, Dubai are searching for their class 10th CBSE result in the school permises
Students of The Indian High School, Oud Metha road, Dubai are searching for their class 10th CBSE result in the school permises
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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced new facilities to address student queries and concerns following the declaration of results.

The Board has introduced a tele-counselling helpline for information related to exams, results and evaluation, aimed at reducing student stress. An email support system has also been set up as an alternative mode of communication.

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In a post on X, CBSE said students and parents can use official platforms for “guidance, clarification and assistance,” reiterating its commitment to supporting students through the post-result process.

The helpline number is 1800-11-8004, while students have been advised to use resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for email queries, with a warning against sending emails to an unauthorised address.

CBSE Class XII results 2026 declared

CBSE has announced the Class XII examination results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.9% compared to last year.

A total of 18,57,517 students appeared for the examinations. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%, while boys recorded 82.13%. Transgender students achieved a 100% pass rate.

Top-performing regions and institutional results

Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. In Delhi, the West region recorded 92.34%, while Delhi East stood at 91.73%.

Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) led with pass percentages of 98.55% and 98.47%, respectively.

CBSE introduces three-language policy from Class IX

Earlier, CBSE made the study of three languages compulsory for Class IX students starting July 1, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The Board clarified that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, while no board examination will be held for the third language (R3) in Class X.

Internal assessment for third language, relaxations announced

CBSE said all assessments for R3 will be school-based and internal and will be reflected in the final certificate. No student will be barred from appearing in Class X board exams due to R3.

The Board also said schools may offer any language from the CBSE list, provided two are Indian languages. Foreign languages can be taken as the third or optional fourth language.

Relaxations will apply to Children with Special Needs (CwSN), schools outside India and foreign students returning to India on a case-by-case basis.

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