CBSE extends deadline for Class 12 verification and re-evaluation applications

Students given additional day to submit requests for exam review process
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of answers for Class 12 board examinations, giving students additional time to complete the process.
In a statement, CBSE said the move has been taken “in the interest of students” to provide greater flexibility and support in submitting requests for post-result services.
The previous deadline of June 6, 2026 (midnight) has now been extended to June 7, 2026 (midnight).
Students have been advised to take note of the revised schedule and ensure their applications are submitted within the extended timeframe.
The verification and re-evaluation process allows candidates to request review of their answer scripts following the declaration of results.
The extension comes amid an ongoing investigation into coordinated cyberattacks targeting CBSE’s Post-Result Services Portal, which is used by lakhs of students nationwide for verification and re-evaluation applications.
The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR after the Board filed a complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit, citing repeated and sophisticated attempts to disrupt the platform.
Authorities said the FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. However, they confirmed there has been no breach or compromise of CBSE’s data or systems.
According to the Board, the portal—launched on June 2 at 7 a.m. for post-result services—faced multiple coordinated attack attempts on the first day but remained fully operational without disruption.
Preliminary findings suggest the attempts were aimed at destabilising the system, blocking legitimate access and trying to extract information without authorisation.
CBSE described the incidents as “potentially inimical to national interest” and said it had sought a detailed probe and legal action against those responsible.
The Board added that all attempts were successfully mitigated through round-the-clock monitoring and response mechanisms, with support from cybersecurity teams at IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In and other central agencies.