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CBSE Class 12 results update: Verification and re-evaluation results released in phases

Over 87% Class 12 re-evaluation applications processed in first CBSE phase

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Students urged to rely on official CBSE updates amid phased result rollout
Students urged to rely on official CBSE updates amid phased result rollout
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun releasing outcomes for Class XII verification of marks and re-evaluation requests in a phased manner, according to an official update shared on social media.

Over 87% results declared in first phase

The board said more than 87% of the total applications received have been processed and declared in the initial phase. The remaining results will be released gradually, with the full process expected to conclude shortly.

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Students can check status online

Candidates can view their application status on the official portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in.

‘Transparent and monitored process’

CBSE said all applications have been evaluated through a “robust, transparent and carefully monitored system” to ensure fairness and accuracy in outcomes.

Advisory against rumours

The board urged students to avoid relying on unverified social media claims and to depend only on official CBSE communications for accurate updates.

It also assured that CBSE offices remain available to provide guidance and support to students throughout the process.

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