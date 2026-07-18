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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam results 2026 declared: How to check scores on DigiLocker

Over 660,000 students appear; improved scores push Class 10 pass rate to 96.78%

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Digital marksheets on DigiLocker as CBSE adopts two-exam system under NEP 2020
Digital marksheets on DigiLocker as CBSE adopts two-exam system under NEP 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026.

Students can check their results through the DigiLocker Results Portal using their credentials.

The second board examination was introduced from 2026 in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, allowing Class 10 students an additional opportunity to improve their performance.

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Over 660,000 students appeared

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was held from May 15 to May 21, following the Main Board Examination conducted from February 17 to March 11.

According to CBSE data:

  • 6,64,027 students registered for the second board examination.

  • 6,63,777 students appeared for the exams.

  • 5,13,955 students appeared for improvement of performance.

  • 3,08,095 students (59.95%) improved their scores compared with the Main Board Examination.

  • 1,49,822 students appeared under the compartment category.

  • 78,503 students (52.40%) passed in the compartment category.

After combining the results of both examinations, the overall Class 10 pass percentage for 2026 stood at 96.78%.

Better score considered for final result

For regular students who appeared in both examinations, CBSE said the better performance out of the two attempts will be considered while preparing the final result.

Results available for overseas students

Students from CBSE-affiliated schools abroad can also access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

Schools will receive student results through their registered email addresses and can access digital academic records through the CBSE repository.

Mark sheets and certificates

Printed mark sheets-cum-passing certificates for regular students, including those studying abroad, will be provided through their respective schools.

Private candidates will receive digital documents through DigiLocker, while printed documents will be sent to registered addresses. Candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices can collect printed documents from their examination centres.

CBSE warns against fake updates

CBSE has advised students and parents not to rely on unverified social media posts, rumours or unofficial sources regarding results.

The board said official updates will be shared only through CBSE communication channels. Students with queries can contact CBSE regional offices or official helplines.

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