Students get fare discounts, flexible changes and additional baggage until March 2027
Dubai: Students aged between 16 and 31 can receive discounts of up to 10% on Emirates Economy Class fares, along with additional baggage and flexible options to change their flights.
The offer applies to students travelling for education or holidays across more than 140 destinations and covers bookings made by March 31, 2027, using the promotional code STUDENT.
Economy Class passengers can receive discounts of up to 10%, while Premium Economy and Business Class travellers can save up to 5% on eligible fares.
Students using the offer can carry an additional 10kg of baggage or one extra piece, depending on the baggage policy applying to their journey.
Standard baggage allowances will continue to apply on flights travelling to or from Canada and the United States.
The offer also includes flexible options to amend a booking when travel plans change, although the airline did not provide further details on the applicable change conditions.
Passengers must be Emirates Skywards members to access the student benefits and will need to present a valid student identification card or school acceptance letter during check-in.
Parents or guardians can enrol students aged 16 or 17 in Emirates Skywards, while passengers aged 18 and above can register directly.
Members can earn Skywards Miles that may be used towards future flights, upgrades, excursions and duty-free purchases.
Students who are Emirates Skywards members can also access the airline’s complimentary onboard Wi-Fi options, including unlimited messaging through supported chat services.
Eligible passengers must book their flights before March 31, 2027, and enter the STUDENT promotional code when making the reservation.