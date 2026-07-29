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Emirates is offering students cheaper fares and more baggage

Students get fare discounts, flexible changes and additional baggage until March 2027

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Emirates is offering students cheaper fares and more baggage
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Dubai: Students aged between 16 and 31 can receive discounts of up to 10% on Emirates Economy Class fares, along with additional baggage and flexible options to change their flights.

The offer applies to students travelling for education or holidays across more than 140 destinations and covers bookings made by March 31, 2027, using the promotional code STUDENT.

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Economy Class passengers can receive discounts of up to 10%, while Premium Economy and Business Class travellers can save up to 5% on eligible fares.

Extra baggage included

Students using the offer can carry an additional 10kg of baggage or one extra piece, depending on the baggage policy applying to their journey.

Standard baggage allowances will continue to apply on flights travelling to or from Canada and the United States.

The offer also includes flexible options to amend a booking when travel plans change, although the airline did not provide further details on the applicable change conditions.

Who can use the student offer?

Passengers must be Emirates Skywards members to access the student benefits and will need to present a valid student identification card or school acceptance letter during check-in.

Parents or guardians can enrol students aged 16 or 17 in Emirates Skywards, while passengers aged 18 and above can register directly.

Members can earn Skywards Miles that may be used towards future flights, upgrades, excursions and duty-free purchases.

Wi-Fi benefits during the flight

Students who are Emirates Skywards members can also access the airline’s complimentary onboard Wi-Fi options, including unlimited messaging through supported chat services.

Eligible passengers must book their flights before March 31, 2027, and enter the STUDENT promotional code when making the reservation.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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