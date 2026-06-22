Business, First Class passengers get two nights at JW Marriott Marquis, others get one
Dubai: Emirates passengers travelling to or through Dubai this summer can get a complimentary stay at the five-star JW Marriott Marquis, along with access to hundreds of city discounts through My Emirates Pass.
The airline has launched a summer offer that allows travellers to turn a Dubai stopover into a short city break or extend their holiday, with free hotel stays available for eligible return ticket bookings.
Passengers booking return tickets in First Class or Business Class between June 22 and July 12 can receive a two-night stay at JW Marriott Marquis, while those travelling in Premium Economy or Economy Class can receive a complimentary one-night stay.
The offer applies to eligible return tickets to Dubai or with a Dubai stopover of more than 24 hours, for travel between June 25 and September 30.
Located in central Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis gives travellers access to restaurants, a spa, gym facilities and an outdoor pool overlooking the city skyline. Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said: “Whether visitors are seeking relaxation, adventure, entertainment or a combination of all three, Dubai is the ideal start to any summer vacation."
He added, "We’re inviting passengers to enjoy even more of the city with a complimentary hotel stay to take advantage of the exceptional range of shopping, entertainment, dining and family-friendly experiences that define the Dubai summer experience, when stopping over as part of your journey or visiting Dubai as your final destination.”
Beyond the hotel stay, passengers can use Emirates' Dubai Experience platform, available in select markets, to create personalised stopover plans, including 24-hour and 48-hour itineraries, it said.
The airline’s My Emirates Pass is also returning for summer 2026, offering more than 600 discounts across participating restaurants, spas, retailers and attractions.
Travellers can access the offers by showing their physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues.
Dubai’s summer calendar will also include Dubai Summer Surprises 2026, running from July 2 to August 30, featuring concerts, cultural events, wellness activities and retail promotions across the city.
The airline said customers making bookings after April 2, 2026, will receive one complimentary date change across all cabin classes. Emirates also offers its Hold My Fare service, allowing passengers to secure ticket prices while finalising travel plans.
Emirates currently operates flights to more than 138 destinations worldwide. Dubai's flagship airline has rolled out several offers to attract travellers after the US-Israel-Iran war dampened travel demand.
Last week, Emirates introduced a Comprehensive Travel Cover insurance scheme, available in select markets, offering passengers additional protection when travelling. The cover is designed to provide support for unexpected travel-related situations, giving customers added confidence when booking their summer journeys.