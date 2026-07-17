Dubai: Many UAE travellers are still going ahead with their summer holidays, but many are changing how they book. A vast majority of travellers, at least 70 per cent according to one travel agent, who have pre-booked their tickets and hotel bookings for the holidays are going ahead with their travel plans.

"There is definite reluctance towards travel to Saudi Arabia," he said. "The disruptions around Abha have affected traveller confidence, while corporate travel to the Kingdom has also taken a considerable hit. GCC travel overall has slowed because of the current mindset of passengers rather than any lack of airline capacity."

"Last-minute travel plans are largely on hold. Customers are waiting to see how the situation develops before making a decision, and flexible fares are becoming increasingly popular because they provide reassurance if plans need to change."

"Most of the travel we are seeing today was pre-planned," said Sudheesh. "Around 70 per cent of travellers who had already booked are continuing with their holidays. There is no panic. People are travelling."

However, many others, especially those who usually book flights at the very last minute, are adopting a 'wait and watch' approach as the US-Iran war intensifies. Travel demand to Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia has suffered a dent in demand with corporate travel leading the way.

Flights between the UAE and Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia remain suspended for a fourth consecutive day, with flydubai cancelling all scheduled Dubai-Abha services and Air Arabia suspending flights between Sharjah and Abha. The airport continues to operate domestic services, but several countries, including the UK and Canada, continue to advise caution for travel near the Saudi-Yemen border.

The comments come as airlines across the region continue adjusting operations in response to the security situation. Moreover, the rise in price of oil prices have also kept airfares in the higher end.

"Capacity has largely remained intact and there hasn't been any major withdrawal of flights. Airfares are still broadly in the Dh1,400 to Dh1,600 range. This is more about customer sentiment than pricing."

The trend reflects wider changes identified in new research by Arabian Travel Market's research partners, STR and Euromonitor International. Rather than abandoning travel plans, consumers are increasingly choosing destinations closer to home, prioritising flexible bookings and placing greater emphasis on meaningful experiences. Digital tools are also playing a bigger role in helping travellers compare destinations and make decisions closer to departure.

Regional destinations continue to dominate holiday plans. Searches for Georgia rose 7.8 per cent year-on-year, while Türkiye recorded a 34.5 per cent increase. Uzbekistan posted the strongest growth, with searches surging 78.4 per cent, and also attracted the highest proportion of last-minute bookings. Thailand, Vietnam and Bali also continued to see healthy demand from UAE travellers.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.