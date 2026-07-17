Travellers delay bookings, avoid Saudi routes, favour flexible travel as uncertainty looms
Dubai: Many UAE travellers are still going ahead with their summer holidays, but many are changing how they book. A vast majority of travellers, at least 70 per cent according to one travel agent, who have pre-booked their tickets and hotel bookings for the holidays are going ahead with their travel plans.
However, many others, especially those who usually book flights at the very last minute, are adopting a 'wait and watch' approach as the US-Iran war intensifies. Travel demand to Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia has suffered a dent in demand with corporate travel leading the way.
Many others are opting to buy flexi tickets as air travel faces disruptions like flight cancellations, delays, etc. Many are also insuring their travels, accoording to T.P Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travels.
"Most of the travel we are seeing today was pre-planned," said Sudheesh. "Around 70 per cent of travellers who had already booked are continuing with their holidays. There is no panic. People are travelling."
However, he said new bookings are becoming more cautious.
"Last-minute travel plans are largely on hold. Customers are waiting to see how the situation develops before making a decision, and flexible fares are becoming increasingly popular because they provide reassurance if plans need to change."
Saudi Arabia has seen the sharpest decline in demand.
"There is definite reluctance towards travel to Saudi Arabia," he said. "The disruptions around Abha have affected traveller confidence, while corporate travel to the Kingdom has also taken a considerable hit. GCC travel overall has slowed because of the current mindset of passengers rather than any lack of airline capacity."
He added that airlines have not significantly reduced seats on regional routes and fares have remained relatively stable despite higher oil prices.
"Capacity has largely remained intact and there hasn't been any major withdrawal of flights. Airfares are still broadly in the Dh1,400 to Dh1,600 range. This is more about customer sentiment than pricing."
The comments come as airlines across the region continue adjusting operations in response to the security situation. Moreover, the rise in price of oil prices have also kept airfares in the higher end.
Flights between the UAE and Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia remain suspended for a fourth consecutive day, with flydubai cancelling all scheduled Dubai-Abha services and Air Arabia suspending flights between Sharjah and Abha. The airport continues to operate domestic services, but several countries, including the UK and Canada, continue to advise caution for travel near the Saudi-Yemen border.
Despite the uncertainty, industry data suggests people are adapting their travel habits rather than cancelling holidays altogether.
According to travel platform Wego, nearly 70 per cent of all flight searches by UAE travellers were made within a month of departure, highlighting a clear shift towards later booking decisions.
Regional destinations continue to dominate holiday plans. Searches for Georgia rose 7.8 per cent year-on-year, while Türkiye recorded a 34.5 per cent increase. Uzbekistan posted the strongest growth, with searches surging 78.4 per cent, and also attracted the highest proportion of last-minute bookings. Thailand, Vietnam and Bali also continued to see healthy demand from UAE travellers.
The trend reflects wider changes identified in new research by Arabian Travel Market's research partners, STR and Euromonitor International. Rather than abandoning travel plans, consumers are increasingly choosing destinations closer to home, prioritising flexible bookings and placing greater emphasis on meaningful experiences. Digital tools are also playing a bigger role in helping travellers compare destinations and make decisions closer to departure.
Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said the company is seeing strong demand for summer travel despite the shift in booking behaviour.
"We're seeing strong interest from UAE travellers who are continuing to plan summer holidays even closer to departure."
He added that flexibility has become an increasingly important factor, with travellers comparing destinations based on accessibility, value and the experiences on offer.