Skyscanner data shows 86% of UAE travellers want to explore less familiar destinations
Dubai: UAE travellers are increasingly looking beyond popular social media destinations and seeking new experiences this summer, with flexibility and personalisation becoming bigger factors in holiday planning.
According to recent research from travel platform Skyscanner, 86 per cent of UAE travellers are interested in exploring places that feel new or different from destinations commonly seen on social media or recommended within their social circles.
The findings point to a shift in post-pandemic travel behaviour, with travellers placing more focus on discovering fewer familiar locations rather than simply following established holiday trends.
While traditional holiday hotspots continue to attract visitors, travellers are increasingly using tools that allow them to compare destinations, routes and costs before making decisions.
Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said: “Travellers today are approaching summer travel with a very different mindset. We’re seeing people spend more time comparing options, looking for greater flexibility and prioritising journeys that feel smoother and easier to navigate overall.”
While the report does not address costs of travelling, Skyscanner said in an earlier study that with the cost of living still top of mind, trips in 2026 are being built with purpose – shaped around passions, priorities and a personal sense of ‘worth it’.
Airfares have soared compared to pre-war and 2025 levels due to high jet fuel prices.
"Price, though, is still a factor and travellers are continuing to spend carefully. They’re planning with greater purpose, shaping trips that reflect who they are and what matters most, at a price that’s right for them," read the report.
Skyscanner’s research found that summer travel demand remains strong in the UAE, with 30 per cent of travellers already having booked their holidays, while 47 per cent are still actively planning their trips.
Only 6 per cent of UAE travellers surveyed said they were not planning to travel this summer.
The data also shows that flexibility is playing a larger role in travel decisions. Around 33 per cent of UAE travellers said they remain flexible with their travel plans, while 27 per cent said their trips are still influenced by fixed commitments such as school holidays.
Travel planning is also becoming more complicated, with passengers balancing schedules, group preferences, flight options and costs.
Nearly 59 per cent of travellers said organising a group trip is more stressful than moving house, while 33 per cent identified agreeing on a suitable budget as one of the biggest challenges when travelling with others.
The growing demand for flexible planning is also reflected in how travellers are searching for flights. Skyscanner said global usage of its "Layover Filter", launched in March 2026, increased by 80 per cent between March and June, as travellers compare routes based on transit times and convenience.
In the UAE, Abu Dhabi has overtaken Dubai as the most frequently selected layover airport on the platform since April, with usage reaching its highest point in mid-May ahead of Eid Al Adha.