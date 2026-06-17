“Before the conflict, the UAE’s position as the world’s number one gateway for travel means that passenger confidence will see the resumption of almost all network restoration and very shortly, a decline in air fares as oil prices come down as confidence in the ceasefire and extended talks kicks in,” Ahmad said.

“In short, if the deal is signed this Friday as planned, then airlines like Emirates and flydubai, along with Air Arabia and Etihad are immediately going to see a robust and huge uptick in demand for travel again,” said Saj Ahmad, Chief Analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research.

Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates – which was the first to resume flights days after the conflict began - is now operating to 138 destinations in 73 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

“Critically for Emirates, it has one eye on the arrival of its first 777Xs next year — so building up its network and capacity and opening new routes now will be vital to help integrating its new future fleet workhorse,” Ahmad said.

“It’s too early to say whether Dubai International will eclipse 2025’s passenger figures,” Ahmad said. “But even if it doesn’t, 2026’s turmoil is nothing anyone could have predicted, so the fundamentals behind the airport’s growth remain unchanged — it just shifts out to the right a little as flights and networks and airspace opens up again.”

“On the caveat that the deal holds and diplomatic negotiations continue and bear fruit, however small, it’s clear that the UAE can once again look at its aviation hub as a catalyst for growth and build on its gateway access,” he said.

“I don’t think this is a crisis for the industry. I think there were individual airlines who are facing a crisis, but at an industry level, we still believe the industry will be profitable at lower levels than we had first expected,” he said.

“We’re forecasting them to be down 11 per cent for the year, which therefore says that we see progressive increase and recovery of capacity,” Walsh said.

Industry leaders believe the ceasefire will not immediately erase the impact of the conflict, but it could mark the beginning of a gradual recovery — restoring confidence in the UAE as one of the world’s most important aviation hubs ahead of the summer travel rush.

“We have a very good hedging position. It’s not perfect, but it’s good,” he said. Fuel accounts for around 30 per cent of Etihad’s cost base, but the airline is absorbing higher costs rather than passing all increases to passengers.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.