Etihad’s biggest summer yet: 300+ daily flights, new routes and returning favourites

Fleet grows by 23 aircraft as Etihad nears 90% load factors this summer
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways is entering its busiest summer season to date, operating more than 300 daily flights and reporting near-record passenger loads as travel demand to, from and through Abu Dhabi continues to rise.
The airline said summer capacity has increased by 10% year-on-year, supported by a 23-aircraft expansion compared with the same period last year.
Load factors are now close to 90%, reflecting strong demand across its global network spanning Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and the Middle East.
Between June 11 and 14, Etihad launched four new routes in as many days, connecting Abu Dhabi with Kraków, Palma de Mallorca, Damascus and Zanzibar.
The new destinations strengthen links between Abu Dhabi and key leisure and cultural markets, with Kraków and Palma de Mallorca adding European city and island connections, Damascus improving regional access, and Zanzibar expanding the airline’s Indian Ocean network.
Etihad is also reinstating five popular seasonal routes as part of its summer schedule:
Mykonos – from June 15
Málaga – up to four weekly flights from June 15
Santorini – from June 16
Nice – from June 19
Al Alamein – from July 16
Together, the new and returning destinations form Etihad’s largest-ever summer programme.
Etihad said its rapid expansion is underpinned by significant fleet growth, with 23 additional aircraft added year-on-year, enabling higher frequencies and broader network reach during peak demand periods.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the airline is operating more flights and serving more destinations than ever before, driven by strong global demand and fleet expansion.
“This week alone we have launched four new destinations and welcomed back five seasonal routes, demonstrating both the strength of demand across our network and the pace of our growth," Antonoaldo Neves said.
As we enter the peak summer travel period, we are delivering our most ambitious summer programme yet. Supported by 23 additional aircraft and strong demand from across the world, we continue to grow with confidence, expanding our network, increasing capacity and bringing more visitors to Abu Dhabi.Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer
In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Etihad has also introduced complimentary medical travel insurance for international visitors flying to the UAE capital on Etihad-operated flights.
Available from July to December 2026 and administered by The National Insurance Company – Daman, the scheme provides eligible travellers with up to 15 days of medical cover, including those using Etihad’s stopover programme designed to promote longer stays in Abu Dhabi.