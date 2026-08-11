Burjeel Holdings launches BEACON to integrate emergency and acute care across its network

“When a patient faces an emergency, the strength of our entire healthcare network should be available to them. BEACON brings our people, expertise, infrastructure, and capabilities together around the patient, enabling our teams to respond in a more coordinated and consistent way. Our focus is to connect every patient to the right expertise and level of care when it matters most, while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and patient experience,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.