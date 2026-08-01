Burjeel opens Al Ain’s first integrated urgent care center at Day Surgery Facility

“The center has been designed to ensure that patients are assessed quickly and directed to the right level of care based on their condition. Our team can begin investigations and treatment immediately while identifying those who need specialist or emergency intervention. Close coordination with the departments at Al Dhahir and the wider hospital network ensures continuity from the patient’s first assessment through treatment, referral, and follow-up,” said Dr Fathiya Ali Ahmed Almur Alnaqbi, Regional Lead, Emergency Department and Urgent Care Center, Al Ain Region.