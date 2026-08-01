Burjeel opens Al Ain’s first integrated urgent care center at Day Surgery Facility

The center in Al Dhahir introduces a new model of community emergency care in the country
Al Ain: As part of its efforts to bring timely, high-quality healthcare closer to residential communities, Burjeel Holdings has opened Al Ain’s first integrated Urgent Care Center at a day surgery facility at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Dhahir. The facility includes a 24-hour Urgent Care Center offering walk-in treatment for adults and children with urgent but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. The center will serve residents of Al Dhahir, Al Dhahir South, Mazyad, Um Ghafah, Al Noud, and neighboring areas.
The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Hashima Al Afari, member of the Federal National Council; Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President of National Identity, Wellbeing, and CSR at the ADNOC Group; Mariam Al Shamsi, Secretary General, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings; Dr Aysha Almahri, CEO - Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings; and a number of officials and representatives from relevant entities.
During the inauguration ceremony, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi met and interacted with young Emiratis. It focused on empowering national talent, developing young leaders, supporting career growth, and strengthening the healthcare workforce.
Serving more than 80,000 residents across Al Dhahir and surrounding communities, the facility provides 24/7 urgent care, advanced diagnostics, and specialist support closer to home. Established in response to growing local demand, it will reduce the need for families to travel long distances for care and help prevent avoidable visits to hospital emergency departments.
The facility bridges the gap between primary care clinics and emergency departments. Patients can access medical evaluation, diagnostic services, treatment, observation, and follow-up referrals during the same visit.
“The opening of the Urgent Care Center is an important step in improving access for families in Al Dhahir and neighboring communities. It reflects our focus on designing healthcare services around local needs, supporting earlier intervention, and connecting patients to the right level of care across Burjeel’s network,” said Dr Aysha Almahri, CEO, Burjeel Al Ain Region.
The Urgent Care Center will manage a range of acute conditions, including fever, infections, respiratory illnesses, asthma exacerbations, allergic reactions, dehydration, gastrointestinal illnesses, urinary tract infections, headaches, migraines, and skin conditions.
It will also treat minor fractures and sprains, cuts requiring suturing, burns, minor eye injuries, sports injuries, and other forms of minor trauma. Patients with severe or life-threatening conditions will be stabilized and transferred to an appropriate hospital for advanced care.
On-site diagnostic capabilities include digital X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, ECG, laboratory testing, point-of-care diagnostics, and vital signs monitoring. Treatments and procedures available at the center include intravenous therapy, medication administration, nebulization, wound cleaning and suturing, splinting and casting for minor fractures, abscess drainage, pain management, minor procedures, and short-term observation.
The Urgent Care Center is supported by the departments operating at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Dhahir, including Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, ENT, Urology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Pain Management, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Family Medicine, and Internal Medicine.
Patients will be assessed on arrival and treated at the center when clinically appropriate. Those requiring specialist input can be referred to the relevant department within the Al Dhahir facility. Patients needing emergency or advanced care will be stabilized and transferred to Burjeel Royal Hospital’s Town Center or Asharej facilities.
“The center has been designed to ensure that patients are assessed quickly and directed to the right level of care based on their condition. Our team can begin investigations and treatment immediately while identifying those who need specialist or emergency intervention. Close coordination with the departments at Al Dhahir and the wider hospital network ensures continuity from the patient’s first assessment through treatment, referral, and follow-up,” said Dr Fathiya Ali Ahmed Almur Alnaqbi, Regional Lead, Emergency Department and Urgent Care Center, Al Ain Region.
Just as Al Ain helped shape the foundations of modern healthcare in the UAE, Burjeel believes the city can once again lead its next transformation by shifting from hospital-centric to community-centric care, where patients receive the right treatment at the right place and time.