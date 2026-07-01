The most important technology in healthcare is still human

SEHA clinics increasingly integrate advanced technologies into community healthcare settings to support earlier intervention and improve patient outcomes. One example is the AI retinal screening system, which has been implemented across 19 SEHA clinics in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The technology automatically analyses retinal images to support the early detection of diabetic retinopathy and other sight-threatening conditions, reducing diagnostic turnaround times from up to three days to just seconds and enabling timely intervention to help prevent vision complications. AI-assisted chest X-ray analysis supports tuberculosis screening programmes by identifying patterns that require further clinical evaluation. Advanced bone age assessment tools help clinicians evaluate growth and developmental conditions in children, improving consistency and supporting faster clinical decision-making.