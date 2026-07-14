Dubai Health-Al Jalila Children's Hospital project offers advanced medical intervention
Dubai: Dubai's Clinic of Hope has provided free, essential healthcare to more than 2,100 children of various nationalities since it began in March 2024, Dubai Health has revealed, as it held the latest edition of the charitable initiative at Al Jalila Children's Hospital.
The newest edition of the charitable initiative saw 600 children from different nationalities receive diagnostic and preventive care, taking the overall number of beneficiaries past the 2,100 mark.
Dubai Health said this year's turnout marks a 130 per cent increase in beneficiaries compared with the initiative's very first edition, a sign of how quickly demand, and impact, have grown.
The programme is part of Dubai Health's wider push to build a culture of volunteerism and humanitarian giving, offering families easier access to care for their children. It also ties in with the UAE's Year of Family.
This edition delivered medical care spanning more than 15 specialties, including general paediatrics, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology and endocrinology.
Ear, nose and throat (ENT) care, haematology and oncology, physiotherapy, nutrition and dentistry were also on offer, alongside orthopaedic surgery, paediatric surgery, audiology and ophthalmology, among other services.
Children who needed more advanced medical intervention had their treatment costs covered through Al Jalila Foundation's A'awen programme, which supports Dubai Health's broader vision of advancing health for humanity through care, learning, discovery and giving.
The event brought together the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Emirates Red Crescent and Emirates Literature Foundation, along with several private sector partners.
More than 140 volunteers took part, including medical, nursing and administrative teams, as well as students from the University of Sharjah and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the academic heart of Dubai Health.
Beyond medical care, the day was filled with activities designed to bring comfort and joy to young patients. Working with KHDA and Emirates Literature Foundation, young authors led creative sessions, while UAE-based authors Ebtisam Al Beiti and Nadine Bakhous hosted storytelling sessions for the children.
A theatrical performance of "Fly Dragon Fly", based on a story carrying messages of hope and positivity, added to the day's entertainment. The authors rounded off the activities by gifting copies of their books to the children.
Emirates Red Crescent handed out gifts, while Salem and Salama, the much-loved cartoon characters from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, brought smiles to young faces throughout the event.
Dr Amer Al Zarooni, chief executive officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "This initiative reflects the values of giving and solidarity that define our community. At Al Jalila Foundation, we continue to channel community contributions towards meaningful and sustainable initiatives, guided by the UAE's commitment to placing people at the heart of development and fostering a culture of philanthropy."
He added: "We deeply value the pivotal role of our partners in making this initiative possible. Their ongoing support demonstrates how collective efforts can expand the reach of humanitarian work and enable more children to receive the care they need."
Dr Mohammed Al Awadhi, executive director of the Dubai Health Women and Children's Campus, said: "Clinic of Hope demonstrates how volunteerism and community partnerships can create a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families. We believe that ensuring every child receives the care they need is a shared responsibility, and that community solidarity is key to building a healthier future for children."
He added: "The continued success of the initiative highlights the importance of sustaining this humanitarian model to reach even more beneficiaries, reflecting Dubai Health's Patient First commitment."
Brigadier Abdulsamad Hussein Al Blooshi, assistant director general of the Pioneering and Future Sector at the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said building a more cohesive society begins with institutional partnerships that place people at the heart of their work.
He noted that the Clinic of Hope initiative embodies this approach by bringing together government entities and national institutions to create a meaningful humanitarian impact that touches the lives of children and their families, while reflecting GDRFA Dubai's mission to promote happiness, enhance quality of life, and reinforce the values of giving and social responsibility.
He added: "At GDRFA Dubai, we believe that our values extend beyond the delivery of services to embody the true meaning of happiness and positivity. Guided by this belief, our participation in the 'Clinic of Hope' initiative aimed to create a joyful experience for children through the distribution of Salem and Salama character plush toys, gifts, and ice cream. We believe that a smile is not merely a symbolic gesture, but a message of hope, and that reassurance and emotional support are an integral part of the healing journey. We also believe that partnerships that create genuine impact are those that leave a positive mark on people's lives, contribute to building a more cohesive and compassionate society, and reflect Dubai's vision of placing people at the heart of development."
Dr Saeed Kharbash, CEO of policies, research and programmes at KHDA, said: "The Clinic of Hope initiative, organized by Al Jalila Children's Hospital, is an inspiring example of community partnership that places children and their wellbeing at the heart of its efforts, while creating a supportive environment that brings hope to children and their families throughout their treatment journey."
He added: "KHDA's participation in this initiative reflects our commitment to advancing Dubai's Early Childhood Care and Education Strategy by working closely with partners across the government and community sectors, listening to parents' perspectives, and engaging them in shaping policies and initiatives that respond to the needs of children and their families. We believe that building an integrated early childhood care and education system requires genuine collaboration among all stakeholders. Such partnerships help ensure every child has the best possible start in life, while enhancing their wellbeing, learning, and development during these formative years."
Dania Droubi, chief operating officer of Emirates Literature Foundation, said: "Our mission has always been to bring the joy and comfort of stories to those who need them most.”
“As someone who has spent my career in education, I have seen how books can spark imagination, build resilience, foster empathy, and bring people together in hope. We are deeply grateful to Dubai Health for giving us this opportunity,” she added.
The Clinic of Hope is not a regular clinic. The charitable initiative is organised periodically at Al Jalila Children's Hospital.