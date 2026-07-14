He added: "At GDRFA Dubai, we believe that our values extend beyond the delivery of services to embody the true meaning of happiness and positivity. Guided by this belief, our participation in the 'Clinic of Hope' initiative aimed to create a joyful experience for children through the distribution of Salem and Salama character plush toys, gifts, and ice cream. We believe that a smile is not merely a symbolic gesture, but a message of hope, and that reassurance and emotional support are an integral part of the healing journey. We also believe that partnerships that create genuine impact are those that leave a positive mark on people's lives, contribute to building a more cohesive and compassionate society, and reflect Dubai's vision of placing people at the heart of development."