Al Jalila Foundation raises Dh435m for healthcare in 2025

The foundation, which plays a key role in supporting Dubai Health, continues to channel donations into patient care, medical education, research and community programmes. Its work focuses on improving access to treatment, supporting future healthcare professionals and advancing medical knowledge.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors, said the foundation’s progress reflects the continued trust of donors and partners. Contributions have helped fund treatment for patients, drive research in priority areas, and expand learning opportunities for students.

The foundation also invested in building future medical talent. A total of 44 scholarships were awarded to students, while 24 research grants supported studies in areas such as cancer, allergies and infectious diseases.

These efforts aim to ensure that more people can access essential healthcare services, regardless of their financial situation.

In 2025, the foundation provided medical support to 3,628 patients through various initiatives. These included The Child Fund, which supports children in need of treatment, and A’awen, a programme that assists patients across the UAE.

Research backed by the foundation led to 15 published studies, along with several postgraduate theses. It also supported dozens of conference presentations and training opportunities, helping researchers and healthcare professionals share knowledge and develop their skills.

The foundation said it will continue to work with partners to expand its programmes and ensure more people benefit from quality healthcare services in the years ahead.

The year also saw a series of events that brought together donors and the wider community, helping raise funds and awareness. Initiatives such as The Evening of Hope and The Hope Run highlighted the role of collective support in improving healthcare.

Built with sustainability in mind, the hospital is expected to play a leading role in cancer treatment and research in the region.

A major milestone is the development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. The facility is designed to offer a full range of services, from early diagnosis to treatment and follow-up care, all under one roof.

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