As Sharib told Hindustan Times, the family initially assumed her sudden cough was due to poor AQI. “We got an X-ray done too, and there was no problem in it. But in mid-Feb, she got a blister in her mouth, and we immediately rushed to the doctor who asked us to get a biopsy and PET scan done. And in that, the new diagnosis was made,” he shares, adding that earlier the cancer was just in the mouth, but now it has spread to the lungs, bones and even near the heart and liver.