Death trap opposite a hospital: Questions mount after Delhi fire kills 21

Fire at a guest house used by medical travellers exposes concerns over safety, oversight
A building that offered shelter to families seeking treatment and hope became the site of a devastating tragedy on Wednesday, raising urgent questions about safety standards, oversight and accountability in one of New Delhi’s busiest medical corridors.
The multi-storey guest house in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar stood directly opposite a major hospital. Many of its occupants were not tourists or business travellers. They were relatives accompanying patients, attendants caring for loved ones and foreign visitors who had travelled to India for affordable medical treatment.
By the time the fire was extinguished, at least 21 people had lost their lives and dozens more had been injured in one of the capital’s deadliest recent fire disasters.
The tragedy has triggered a criminal investigation, scrutiny of the building’s permissions and safety measures, and renewed debate over the regulation of hotels, guest houses and bed-and-breakfast establishments that serve Delhi’s growing medical tourism industry.
According to officials, the fire broke out on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar. The area is home to several hospitals and medical facilities, making it a popular location for patients and attendants looking for temporary accommodation.
Fire officer A.K. Malik said preliminary inquiries suggested that many occupants were relatives or attendants of patients undergoing treatment at the nearby Max Hospital. Authorities also confirmed that foreign nationals were among those staying in the building.
Reports said some guests had travelled from Bangladesh and other South Asian countries specifically for medical treatment and were residing at the facility while their relatives received care.
The first emergency call was received at around 8.48am, according to Delhi Police. Rescue teams, firefighters and police personnel rushed to the site as flames spread through the building.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos.
Residents said the fire initially appeared manageable before rapidly engulfing large parts of the structure. As smoke filled corridors and stairwells, some occupants found themselves trapped on upper floors.
Local residents and shopkeepers rushed to help before emergency crews arrived. Mattresses were dragged onto the street and spread below windows and balconies as people attempted to escape.
Witnesses reported seeing several occupants jump from upper floors in desperate attempts to survive. Some suffered fractures and other serious injuries upon landing.
Others were carried unconscious from the building by local volunteers, firefighters and police personnel who entered the smoke-filled structure.
The fire department ultimately rescued dozens of people, while many others were evacuated by emergency responders and local residents working together. Officials later said 47 people had been rescued, with 26 continuing to receive treatment.
Among those injured were 10 Delhi Police personnel who were among the first to enter the burning building.
Officials said five head constables and five constables sustained injuries during rescue operations and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
Authorities have credited the rapid response of police, firefighters and local residents with preventing an even higher death toll.
As rescue operations ended, attention shifted quickly to the question: could the tragedy have been prevented?
Delhi Police have registered a case under culpable homicide provisions and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Investigators are examining the ownership and operation of the establishment, as well as its compliance with safety regulations.
Authorities are reportedly examining whether the building possessed the necessary permissions and clearances to operate as a bed-and-breakfast facility.
Delhi minister Ashish Sood said those responsible would face action if negligence was established.
“The guilty will not be spared,” he said, adding that authorities were investigating whether required approvals and no-objection certificates had been obtained.
Municipal authorities have also indicated that accountability will be pursued if violations are found.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the families of those killed and financial assistance for the injured. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences and wished survivors a speedy recovery.
- with inputs from AP, IANS, ANI