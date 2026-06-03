Delhi fire tragedy: Hotel with six-room permit operated 25 rooms

New Delhi: As investigators searched for answers after a devastating fire killed at least 21 people at a South Delhi hotel, fresh details emerged on Wednesday suggesting that the property may have been operating far beyond the limits of its official licence, potentially turning the building into a deadly trap for guests.

According to NDTV, the Flourish Stay property in the Hauz Rani area had been granted permission by the Delhi government under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, a category that allows operators to run only six rooms. However, the hotel was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, where the fire is believed to have originated.

Investigators are also examining another reported safety concern. Delhi Police said the building had only one entry and exit point despite accommodating far more guests than permitted under its licence category. Such a limitation may have severely hampered evacuation efforts as smoke and flames spread through the structure.

Videos from the scene captured desperate attempts by guests to escape. In one widely circulated clip, women were seen jumping from upper floors as flames engulfed parts of the building. Residents rushed to assist by placing mattresses on the ground to cushion the fall of those trapped inside.

“I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire,” one witness told reporters. “One person’s leg appeared to have been broken after the fall.”

According to NDTV, authorities are also verifying whether the hotel possessed all required fire safety clearances. Sources cited by the broadcaster said the property had obtained the necessary fire-related approvals, although investigators are expected to examine whether safety measures were adequate and properly implemented.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the loss of life as tragic and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, as authorities examine licensing records, occupancy levels and safety compliance, attention is increasingly focusing on whether alleged violations played a role in magnifying the scale of the disaster.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.