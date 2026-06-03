Delhi fire tragedy: Hotel with six-room permit operated 25 rooms

Questions grow over safety compliance after blaze killed many foreign guests
New Delhi: As investigators searched for answers after a devastating fire killed at least 21 people at a South Delhi hotel, fresh details emerged on Wednesday suggesting that the property may have been operating far beyond the limits of its official licence, potentially turning the building into a deadly trap for guests.
According to NDTV, the Flourish Stay property in the Hauz Rani area had been granted permission by the Delhi government under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, a category that allows operators to run only six rooms. However, the hotel was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, where the fire is believed to have originated.
The revelations have intensified scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding one of Delhi’s deadliest hotel fires in recent years and raised fresh questions about regulatory oversight, safety compliance and enforcement.
The blaze broke out on Wednesday morning and rapidly engulfed the multi-storey building, trapping dozens of guests, many of whom were reportedly asleep.
The hotel, located in a maze of narrow lanes in the Hauz Rani neighbourhood, was popular among foreign visitors seeking medical treatment at nearby hospitals.
According to reports, more than 40 guests were staying at the property when the fire erupted.
Investigators are also examining another reported safety concern. Delhi Police said the building had only one entry and exit point despite accommodating far more guests than permitted under its licence category. Such a limitation may have severely hampered evacuation efforts as smoke and flames spread through the structure.
Videos from the scene captured desperate attempts by guests to escape. In one widely circulated clip, women were seen jumping from upper floors as flames engulfed parts of the building. Residents rushed to assist by placing mattresses on the ground to cushion the fall of those trapped inside.
Witnesses described scenes of panic as people smashed windows in a bid to escape.
“I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire,” one witness told reporters. “One person’s leg appeared to have been broken after the fall.”
According to NDTV, authorities are also verifying whether the hotel possessed all required fire safety clearances. Sources cited by the broadcaster said the property had obtained the necessary fire-related approvals, although investigators are expected to examine whether safety measures were adequate and properly implemented.
The fire reportedly began in a restaurant located in the basement of the building before spreading through the hotel and later affecting an adjacent property, Micasa Inn.
Kesar Singh, a chef working at the neighbouring hotel, recalled hearing a loud blast moments before the fire spread.
“I suddenly heard a loud blast,” he said. “When I stepped outside, I saw that the entire hotel was on fire. I somehow managed to escape.”
Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call around 8.50am. Firefighters deployed multiple engines, water bowsers and rescue units to battle the blaze in the densely populated residential area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the loss of life as tragic and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
“My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and pledged full government support for affected families.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, as authorities examine licensing records, occupancy levels and safety compliance, attention is increasingly focusing on whether alleged violations played a role in magnifying the scale of the disaster.