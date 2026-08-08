Expired milk, fungus on veggies: Bengaluru 5-star hotels face action

Crackdown after surprise checks expose expired food, fungus and filthy kitchens
Several three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru are facing action after a special food safety inspection drive uncovered expired food, fungal growth on vegetables and unhygienic storage and handling practices.
The Food Safety Wing of Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department deployed 30 teams to inspect 26 hotels and collected 35 food samples for laboratory testing.
Officials flagged several violations, including:
Expired food products being stored
Fungal growth on vegetables
Improper food labelling and misbranding
Unhygienic food storage and handling
Inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food
The inspections also checked compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements and food storage standards.
Samples collected during the inspections included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli and turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper and other spice powders, as well as milk.
Authorities have issued notices to the food business operators found violating safety standards.
Adjudication proceedings will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with further action possible depending on the findings.
The crackdown follows a rise in public complaints about poor food quality, unhygienic kitchens and food safety violations at eateries across Karnataka.
The inspection drive was ordered by Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader after several complaints, including allegations shared on social media.
Officials are also checking for expired ingredients, improper storage, banned artificial colours and chemicals, unsafe food handling and labelling violations.
The special teams will conduct surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and other high-footfall food outlets in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.
The drive is expected to continue over the coming weeks before being extended to colleges, hostels and catering services.
Authorities have warned that serious violations could lead to licence suspension, legal proceedings and FIRs.
The state had carried out a similar enforcement campaign, Operation Eat Right, last year following reports of food poisoning and the use of artificial colours in food.