Unlicensed warehouse shut over serious health and safety violations
Al Dhaid: More than 13 tonnes of food unfit for human consumption have been seized and destroyed by Al Dhaid Municipality in a major crackdown on unsafe storage practices, authorities said.
The operation was carried out by the municipality’s Food Control Section under the Public Health Department, targeting an unlicensed warehouse in the industrial area as part of intensified inspection campaigns to safeguard public health and food safety.
During the inspection, officials found approximately 13,170kg of varied food products, all of which were believed unsafe following technical evaluation.
Inspectors recorded a series of serious health violations, including operating without a licence, improper storage conditions with food exposed to high temperatures without refrigeration, poor hygiene standards, and evidence of pest infestation, including insects and rodents contaminating stored items.
Authorities said the conditions posed a direct threat to consumer safety, requiring immediate intervention.
The municipality confirmed that the entire quantity was confiscated and destroyed on-site to prevent it from reaching the market.
Officials stressed that inspection campaigns will continue across all food establishments, warning that strict penalties will be imposed on violators.
The municipality said the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the food safety system and protect public health, while urging residents to report any suspected violations, reaffirming a zero-tolerance approach to practices that endanger the community.