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Al Dhaid Municipality seizes, destroys 13 tonnes of unsafe food

Unlicensed warehouse shut over serious health and safety violations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Inspectors shut unlicensed warehouse over major health breaches.
Inspectors shut unlicensed warehouse over major health breaches.
Al Dhaid Muncipality

Al Dhaid: More than 13 tonnes of food unfit for human consumption have been seized and destroyed by Al Dhaid Municipality in a major crackdown on unsafe storage practices, authorities said.

The operation was carried out by the municipality’s Food Control Section under the Public Health Department, targeting an unlicensed warehouse in the industrial area as part of intensified inspection campaigns to safeguard public health and food safety.

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Serious violations uncovered

During the inspection, officials found approximately 13,170kg of varied food products, all of which were believed unsafe following technical evaluation.

Inspectors recorded a series of serious health violations, including operating without a licence, improper storage conditions with food exposed to high temperatures without refrigeration, poor hygiene standards, and evidence of pest infestation, including insects and rodents contaminating stored items.

Authorities said the conditions posed a direct threat to consumer safety, requiring immediate intervention.

Food destroyed on-site

The municipality confirmed that the entire quantity was confiscated and destroyed on-site to prevent it from reaching the market.

Officials stressed that inspection campaigns will continue across all food establishments, warning that strict penalties will be imposed on violators.

The municipality said the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the food safety system and protect public health, while urging residents to report any suspected violations, reaffirming a zero-tolerance approach to practices that endanger the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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