Abu Dhabi closes 37 restaurants over food safety violations

Shut downs follow repeated food safety violations putting public health at risk
Since the start of 2025, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the closure of 37 restaurants and food establishments across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. The shutdowns follow repeated violations of food safety regulations that pose risks to public health.
ADAFSA inspectors stepped up monitoring across the emirate, enforcing Law No. (2) of 2008 on Food in Abu Dhabi. The closures cover a range of businesses, including restaurants, cafés, bakeries, grocery stores, supermarkets, and even a poultry farm. Key reasons for closure included repeated offenses, poor hygiene, improper food handling, storage, and preparation, pest infestations, and a reported case of food poisoning.
All establishments remain closed until full compliance with food safety standards is achieved. ADAFSA stressed that inspections and disclosure of violations are part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system and protect residents.
The Authority carries out regular campaigns and field visits to restaurants, warehouses, distribution centers, and supermarkets, focusing on safe food handling, storage, cleanliness, and awareness among staff. The aim is to ensure wholesome food for the community while reducing food waste.
ADAFSA urges the public to report violations or suspected food contamination via the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number: 800555.
“Closures and the disclosure of recorded violations come as part of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” ADAFSA said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox