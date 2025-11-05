Abu Dhabi shuts down Cosmo Centre over food safety violations

Cosmo Centre ordered to close after posing public health risk
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the administrative closure of Cosmo Centre Trading LLC in the Al Khalidiyah area of Abu Dhabi due to food safety violations.
The decision was issued in accordance with Law No. (2) of 2008 on food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its related regulations, after the establishment was found to pose a risk to public health. The outlet holds commercial licence number CN-5098686.
The authority explained that the closure followed repeated breaches of food safety standards and the failure of the establishment to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action to protect consumer health and ensure food safety.
The administrative closure will remain in place until the reasons for the violation have been rectified. The establishment will only be allowed to resume operations once it fully complies with all food safety requirements.
The authority stated that such closures form part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system. All food establishments are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance, with particular focus on preventive measures to safeguard consumers.
The community members have been urged to report any violations or concerns about food safety by contacting the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555, so that inspectors can take the necessary action to ensure safe and reliable food for all residents.
