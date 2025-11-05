GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Abu Dhabi shuts down Cosmo Centre over food safety violations

Cosmo Centre ordered to close after posing public health risk

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi shuts down Cosmo Centre over food safety violations
X / ADAFSA

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the administrative closure of Cosmo Centre Trading LLC in the Al Khalidiyah area of Abu Dhabi due to food safety violations.

The decision was issued in accordance with Law No. (2) of 2008 on food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its related regulations, after the establishment was found to pose a risk to public health. The outlet holds commercial licence number CN-5098686.

The authority explained that the closure followed repeated breaches of food safety standards and the failure of the establishment to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action to protect consumer health and ensure food safety.

The administrative closure will remain in place until the reasons for the violation have been rectified. The establishment will only be allowed to resume operations once it fully complies with all food safety requirements.

The authority stated that such closures form part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system. All food establishments are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance, with particular focus on preventive measures to safeguard consumers.

The community members have been urged to report any violations or concerns about food safety by contacting the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555, so that inspectors can take the necessary action to ensure safe and reliable food for all residents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Taste of Abu Dhabi: 3 days of food, fun, and live music

Taste of Abu Dhabi: 3 days of food, fun, and live music

4m read
Schools must maintain a list of 13 prohibited food and beverage categories, including soda

Abu Dhabi bans use of food as incentive in schools

2m read
Keeping a star is never easy, and this milestone shows the effort and creativity that go into maintaining world-class standards year after year.

11 new restaurants join Abu Dhabi’s Michelin Guide

3m read
Visitors explore the cutting-edge solutions in food security and agritech during the Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi.

Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi seals Dh6.6b in deals

2m read