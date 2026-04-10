Restaurant in Al Ain shut over repeated food safety violations

Al Ain eatery closed after repeated breaches of Abu Dhabi food safety rules
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of a restaurant in Al Ain City, citing repeated violations of food safety regulations and risks to public health.
ADAFSA said “FULL KOHLI RESTAURANT - L.L.C” was shut down after inspections revealed ongoing non-compliance with food safety standards, requiring immediate action to protect consumers.
The establishment, which holds commercial licence CN-1166291, was shut down under Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its implementing regulations.
ADAFSA said the decision followed a food control inspection report that identified recurring violations and the restaurant’s failure to implement effective corrective measures.
The authority noted that immediate intervention was necessary to protect consumer health and ensure compliance with food safety standards.